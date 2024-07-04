Druski Claims He Warned People Not To "Sleep On Canadians" Before Rick Ross Fight

Well ... he tried to tell everyone.

Druski said he warned everyone about Canadians. After reports of a violent altercation between Rick Ross and his crew and purported Drake associates over the weekend, everyone raised their eyebrows. The occurrence happened at the Ignite Music Festival in Vancouver, and the news spread like wildfire. Fueled by viral video footage capturing the intense brawl. As tensions increased, multiple video clips emerged which showed a heated exchange that escalated into a physical altercation between Ross's entourage and the alleged Drake affiliates. The chaotic scene unfolded abruptly, capturing moments of confrontation and physical altercation, showcasing the raw intensity of the incident.

The belief is that the DJ at the event played Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track "Not Like Us," which caused tensions to rise. It's been a couple days now and things seemed to have cooled down. However, amidst the aftermath, TMZ seized the opportunity to inquire about the incident while running into Druski and DJ Drama at the airport. Druski made a quick and candid comment when asked about the incident.

DJ Drama And Druski In The Airport

"I told y'all don't sleep on those Canadians, I told ya'll," Druski said in response to TMZ's question about the incident. His remark suggested that Canadians mean business when it comes to defending their own. As HNHH previously reported, a news account on social media by the name of 6ixaktv reposted the video on IG, and Drake liked the post. The caption read, "@richforever met the BC demons at his show tonight…He shouldn’t have played @kendricklamar hit record." Moreover, the feud continues.