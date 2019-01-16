canadian
- Pop CultureJim Carrey Banned From Russia Along With Nearly 100 Other CanadiansOther figures on the list include author Margaret Atwood and former conservative Alberta premiere Jason Kenney.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLil Wayne Reveals His Favorite Canadian Artist That Isn't DrakeLil Wayne gives Kardinal Offishall the biggest shout-out. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsCoi Leray Trolls Pressa's Canadian AccentThe string of playful social media videos between Coi Leray and Pressa continues with another one focused on the Toronto rapper's accent.By EJ Panaligan
- LifeCanadian Hotel Offering Free Stay If Couples Make A Baby Over Valentines DayIf you're in the Vancouver area and are trying to make a baby, then this is for you.By Kevin Goddard
- RelationshipsTyra Banks & Boyfriend Louis Bélanger-Martin Are "Very Much In Love"Good for Tyra. By Chantilly Post
- MusicNeil Peart, Legendary Rush Drummer, Dead At 67Canadian rock and roll icon Neil Peart has passed away. By Mitch Findlay
- RandomJustin Bieber Gifted Stack Of Old Tim Hortons' Lids After Complaining About New OnesCanadians know the struggle.By Lynn S.
- MusicJustin Bieber Breaks Off With No Ticket After Being Pulled Over In Blue LamboJustin's kindness gave him the break. By Chantilly Post
- MusicWiley Mocks Drake's Canadian Accent As Their Beef IntensifiesWiley pokes fun at Drake after the superstar responded to his "culture vulture" allegations.By Alex Zidel
- Music2019 BRIT Awards: Drake, Jorja Smith & Ariana Grande Walk Away Big WinnersDrake levied his Canadian citizenship to snag a 2019 BRIT Award.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosShay Lia Dives Into "The Cycle" Video In Sensuous FormStream her latest drip.By Zaynab
- MusicDrake Didn't Submit "Scorpion" To Canada's Version Of The Grammy's, The Juno AwardsDrake has been snubbed by the Junos in the past.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNAV Credits Himself As The Pioneer For Mainstream "Indian Rappers"NAV's self-acknowledgment sparks a raucous Twitter debate.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy Bashes Drake, Tyga & Kanye West In Breakfast Club InterviewSoulja Boy takes his comeback claims to the bigger stage.By Devin Ch