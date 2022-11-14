As the war between Russia and Ukraine wages on, even some Canadians are receiving sanctions from Vladimir Putin. This, due to the sanctions put in place against them by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to Complex, 100 residents of Canada are now on the list of those who cannot visit Russia. The news arrived on Monday (November 14), also revealing that The Mask actor, Jim Carrey is among those prohibited.

Others who the ministry has deemed unfit to visit include The Handmaid’s Tale author, Margaret Atwood, various journalists and politicians, and Christopher Brown, the leading International Correspondent at CBC.

Prior inclusions to the ban list are Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Chrystia Freeland as well as the controversial former conservative Alberta premier, Jason Kenney.

The announcement went public on The Ministry of Foreign Affairs website earlier today. It was only written in Russian, though a translation service has given an English explanation. “In response to the ongoing practice of imposing sanctions by the regime of Prime Minister J. Trudeau against the Russian leadership,” the message began.

“Politicians and parliamentarians, representatives of the business community, experts and journalists, cultural figures, as well as anyone whom the Canadian Russophobic authorities consider objectionable, entry is closed on the basis of reciprocity for 100 Canadian citizens,” they concluded.

Carrey has yet to react to the news, but due to his famously comedic nature, we’re sure he’ll rile up a laugh with his response soon.

Earlier this year, the Dumb and Dumber star got candid about the potential of his retirement rapidly approaching. “I have enough, I’ve done enough, I am enough,” he said at the time.

