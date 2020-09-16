Jim Carrey
- Pop CultureJim Carrey Banned From Russia Along With Nearly 100 Other CanadiansOther figures on the list include author Margaret Atwood and former conservative Alberta premiere Jason Kenney.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsThe Weeknd & Jim Carrey Team Up For “Out Of Time” Music VideoThe Weeknd teamed up with Jim Carrey for the music video to his "Dawn FM" track, "Out of Time."By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJim Carrey Is Considering Retirement: "I Have Enough, I've Done Enough, I Am Enough"The Canadian's first on-screen role was in the 1981 TV movie, "Rubberface" as Tony Moroni.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureJim Carrey "Was Sickened" By Will Smith's Standing Ovation Following Oscars Slap"[The slap] came out of nowhere because Will has something going on inside him that’s frustrated," the Canadian actor speculated.By Hayley Hynes
- ReviewsThe Weeknd “Dawn FM” ReviewOn his fifth studio album, The Weeknd challenges listeners with an intriguing hour-long mix of commercial “free yourself” music on 103.5 Dawn FM.By Joshua Robinson
- NewsThe Weeknd's "Sacrifice" Music Video Welcomes Us To "Dawn FM"The Weeknd's new video comes with an epilepsy warning and was directed by Cliqua, the same duo behind his "Take My Breath" visual.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsThe Weeknd Shares "Dawn FM" Ft. Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, & Tyler, The CreatorThe project arrives after a short album rollout from the Canadian music icon.By Erika Marie
- Original ContentThe Weeknd's "Dawn FM": Breaking Down The FeaturesSpanning genres, eras and mediums, we take a look at the features on The Weeknd's upcoming record and break down how they all came about. By Robert Blair
- MusicJim Carrey Says He's Heard The Weeknd's "Dawn FM" & It's "Deep & Elegant"Jim Carrey says he's heard The Weeknd's new album, "Dawn FM."By Cole Blake
- TVJim Carrey Steps Down From Role As Joe Biden On "Saturday Night Live"Jim Carrey says he's done playing President-elect Joe Biden on "Saturday Night Live."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsJim Carrey Mocks Trump With Ace Ventura-Inspired Biden ImpressionWe all knew Jim Carrey was going to come with the jokes during SNL last night.By Alexander Cole
- TVJim Carrey Debuts As Joe Biden In SNL Season PremiereThe comedy giant abandoned his often-apolitical work in favor of depicting the former VP in last week’s presidential debate.By Isaiah Cane
- TV"SNL" Gives Sneak-Peek Of Jim Carrey As Joe Biden, Maya Rudolph As Kamala HarrisAhead of tomorrow's "Saturday Night Live" season premiere, the show shared a teaser clip featuring Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.By Noor Lobad
- TVJim Carrey Joins "SNL" As Joe BidenWith Election Day looming, Jim Carrey has been tapped to play Joe Biden in the upcoming season of Saturday Night Live.By Mitch Findlay