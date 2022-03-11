Russia-Ukraine Conflict
- Pop CultureMilos Bikovic Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actor Worth?Discover Milos Bikovic's path, his dynamic career in film, his resilience amid challenges, and his lasting influence on the arts.By Rain Adams
- MusicBusta Rhymes Song Used By Ukraine To Taunt RussiaThe rapper's music is now the voice of the Ukrainian opposition to Russian forces.By Noah Grant
- ViralUkrainian And Russian Delegates Fight After Flag-Stealing IncidentA Ukrainian delegate didn't stand for some Russian disrespect at recent grain talksBy Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJim Carrey Banned From Russia Along With Nearly 100 Other CanadiansOther figures on the list include author Margaret Atwood and former conservative Alberta premiere Jason Kenney.By Hayley Hynes
- SocietyRussian Rapper Commits Suicide, Refused To Go To WarThe tragic act was in protest of the Russian military, particularly the war against Ukraine.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUkraine Quotes Pusha T In Their Combat Stats, Rapper RespondsPusha T responds to the Defense Of Ukraine saying they're putting "numbers on the board" in the war against Russia. By Aron A.
- PoliticsRussia Resumes Bombardment Of Ukranian Capital Kyiv For The First Time In WeeksRussian troops also consolidated their gains in Ukraine's east.By Rex Provost
- StreetwearNike Announces Full Exit From RussiaThe sportswear brand has announced its leave from the country following the invasion of Ukraine.By Ben de Lemos
- PoliticsMcDonald's Says It Is Exiting Russia EntirelyThe company announces the exit after having locations in the country for more than 30 years.By Rex Provost
- NewsEd Sheeran Taps Lil Baby For "2step" CollabSheeran penned a note explaining that he filmed the song's music video in Ukraine ahead of Russia's invasion.By Erika Marie
- SportsLisa Leslie Was Told Not To Make A "Big Fuss" About Brittney Griner's ArrestThe WNBA legend says that many people in the basketball world were told not to launch a movement because Russian officials could use Griner as a "pawn."By Erika Marie
- GramFat Joe Shares Video Of Alleged Ukrainian Soldiers Listening To His Music"Lean Back" remains an international anthem. By Aron A.
- PoliticsCandace Owens Doubles Down On Controversial "Russian Lives Matter" StanceShe has been outspoken against the alleged discrimination Russians have been subjected to worldwide, causing her to be retweeted by the Russian Federation in the U.S.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureElon Musk Challenges Vladimir Putin To A Fight: "I Am Absolutely Serious"Elon Musk has issued a challenge to Russia's leader via Twitter.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureInstagram Head Adam Mosseri Speaks Out About Russia's Plans To Block The AppStarting next week, the Russian government will reportedly cut access to Instagram.By Erika Marie