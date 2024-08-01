Druski Walks Back His Gold-Digging Comments About Ex Rubi Rose

The comedian was just trolling.

Druski always has a one-liner ready. It's the reason he blew up on TikTok, and why he's one of the most recognizable comedians on the internet. Druski knows how to get a laugh, or to drop a quotable that will stick in the heads of listeners. Sometimes, though, the talent can backfire. The comedian sat down for an interview with V103 Atlanta on July 31, and his comments about his ex-girlfriend, Rubi Rose, proved to be more viral than he anticipated. Druski subsequently got on Instagram to clarify that he was joking.

Let's start with the V103 interview. Druski was asked about his brief but notable romance with model and rapper Rubi Rose. He spoke highly of Rose, but when asked what the biggest lesson he learned from the relationship was, he had jokes. "When you have a beautiful woman, of that caliber," he explained. "You better have them pockets ready... You don't know when you're gonna have to be pulling that wallet out." The comedian went on to say that there's no ill will between him and his famous ex, though. "She is a beautiful girl [and] she's doing great in life," he asserted.

Druski Clarified That His "Pockets" Joke Was Not True

"Have them pockets ready" quickly spread through social media like a wildfire. Some were amused by Druski's comment, others were annoyed that he would suggest Rubi Rose took advantage of his wealth. In an effort to stave off additional controversy, though, the comedian took to Instagram. He posted an IG Story clarifying that he was messing around during the radio interview. "In the last interview I did, I spoke about my recent relationship," he wrote. "And to be real I was trolling." Druski went as far as to claim that Rubi Rose paid for a lot of their adventures as a couple. "She spent more money in the relationship than I did," he added.