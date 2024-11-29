Rubi Rose's Mom Goes Viral For Her Butt

Like mother, like daughter?

Rubi Rose often goes viral for her gorgeous looks, which often leave a whole lot of lustful fans in her comments sections. But perhaps she never thought that her mother would one day get the same treatment. Moreover, the rapper posted a picture of her mom on her Instagram Story recently, and a lot of fans expressed not just shock, but also desire when they saw her rear. "I see where she get it from," one user wrote in the comments section under the IG post below, with another adding "great googly moogly." Of course, these remarks are pretty juvenile and can sometimes border on disrespectful, but most people kept their interest or surprise at an appropriate level.

Elsewhere, though, Rubi Rose is dealing with some other, very different forms of online engagement, one of which was allegedly faking a relationship with Druski. "And for the record i never slept with that man, n***a paid for PR. Not the p***y," she alleged via Twitter. "He is funny and nice tho! I only give it up if I’m in love, ion care how much money a n***a got. I’m rich asf lol."

Rubi Rose's Mom Goes Viral

Druski issued out a cheeky response to that Rubi Rose claim a couple of months after they "split," and a few weeks after some controversial comments. "In the last interview I did, I spoke about my recent relationship," he expressed on his Instagram Story after a radio program in which he suggested she was after his money. "And to be real I was trolling. She spent more money in the relationship than I did." Their whole situation is still very much unclear, but it seems like we are no closer to an answer.