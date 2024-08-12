Rubi Rose Has Fans In An Absolute Chokehold With Wet & Sandy Beach Day Pics

Rubi might have Druski asking to come back.

There's no doubt that Rubi Rose knows how to draw attention to herself. The Kentucky rapper, model, and fashion designer is many a man's dream girl it seems, and these latest pics seem to prove that. Her latest thirst traps were taken at Isabela Beach, a serene scene in Isabela, Puerto Rico. The island is in the northwestern region, a place apparently known for its surfing spots. However, for Rubi, it was even better locale to snap some stunning photos of herself for the Gram. In this collage, the "Big Mouth" artist has nine different shots to share while wearing a Puerto Rican flag bikini that leaves little to the imagination.

From numerous angles, she flexes her beach bod from the front, side, and of course the back. In fact, the second slide sees Rubi Rose show off her flexibility by doing the splits. Even though all of these flicks had fans drooling, this one did a lot of fans in. "The split is devious workkk", one user admits. "That split is always gonna do it for me🤸🏽‍♀️", another chimes in. Even Luh Tyler, the young rapper from Florida had to even pop in and say "Wow".

Fans Want To Know How Druski Fumbled Rubi Rose

Of course, following her and Druski's recent split, a lot of people in her comments were trolling the comedian. "How could druski fumble that", one asks. Others were posting hilarious memes of Rubi's ex depicting what he's probably feeling seeing these sexy uploads. It's clear that she's one of the most sought-after ladies in hip-hop and it that will almost assuredly continue for a long time.

What are your thoughts on these latest thirst traps from Rubi Rose? Did Druski fumble, or were they just not right for one another?