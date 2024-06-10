Rubi Rose's Latest Thirst Traps Tricked Some Fans Into Thinking She Was Nicki Minaj

Rubi Rose got praise from Latto and Flo Milli.

Rubi Rose is someone who has had an impressive come up in the hip-hop world. Overall, she started out as a video vixen. If you may remember, she was in the Bad & Boujee video back in 2016. Moreover, she starred in various other music videos and was linked to some famous artists. However, after mostly being an Instagram model, Rose has pivoted over into the music world. She has come through with some strong tracks, and she looks to continue moving up in her musical endeavors.

Having said that, she is incredibly popular on Instagram, and she doesn't mind flaunting her appearance from time to time. This can take many forms, although she definitely serves up a healthy dose of thirst traps. That was the case this weekend when she took to her page in a crop top and an orange bikini bottom. Overall, the bikini bottom was shown off from numerous angles, with some angles getting right against the camera.

Rubi Rose Takes To Instagram

Artists like Latto and Flo Milli chimed in on the photos, while some fans felt like the first image was serving Nicki Minaj. Based on the makeup, we can see why some might feel that way. "Wait I thought that was Nicki in the first pic!" one person wrote. "Istg I thought Nicki Minaj was looking at me," said another. There were plenty of other comments that echoed the exact same sentiment. Needless to say, Rubi Rose had a lot of people confused, but they eventually realized their mistake.

