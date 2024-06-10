Rubi Rose's Latest Thirst Traps Tricked Some Fans Into Thinking She Was Nicki Minaj

BYAlexander Cole903 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Attend Washington Wizards v Atlanta Hawks
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 01: Rapper Rubi Rose attends the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Washington Wizards at State Farm Arena on November 01, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Rubi Rose got praise from Latto and Flo Milli.

Rubi Rose is someone who has had an impressive come up in the hip-hop world. Overall, she started out as a video vixen. If you may remember, she was in the Bad & Boujee video back in 2016. Moreover, she starred in various other music videos and was linked to some famous artists. However, after mostly being an Instagram model, Rose has pivoted over into the music world. She has come through with some strong tracks, and she looks to continue moving up in her musical endeavors.

Having said that, she is incredibly popular on Instagram, and she doesn't mind flaunting her appearance from time to time. This can take many forms, although she definitely serves up a healthy dose of thirst traps. That was the case this weekend when she took to her page in a crop top and an orange bikini bottom. Overall, the bikini bottom was shown off from numerous angles, with some angles getting right against the camera.

Read More: Rubi Rose Smacks Druski’s Butt In New Clip, Proving They’re The Real Deal

Rubi Rose Takes To Instagram

Artists like Latto and Flo Milli chimed in on the photos, while some fans felt like the first image was serving Nicki Minaj. Based on the makeup, we can see why some might feel that way. "Wait I thought that was Nicki in the first pic!" one person wrote. "Istg I thought Nicki Minaj was looking at me," said another. There were plenty of other comments that echoed the exact same sentiment. Needless to say, Rubi Rose had a lot of people confused, but they eventually realized their mistake.

Let us know what you think of Rubi Rose, in the comments section down below. How do you feel about her foray into making music? Are you a fan of some of the songs that she has come out with? Do you think that her relationship with Druski is going to be long-lasting? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Rubi Rose Makes Druski Some Spaghetti With Ketchup And Fans Were At A Loss For Words

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
recommended content
Strength Of A Woman Festival &amp; Summit – Day 1 – Gen Z ConcertGramRubi Rose Delivers Bathing Suit Thirst Traps While Fueling Druski Dating Rumors8.8K
Strength Of A Woman Festival &amp; Summit – Day 1 – Gen Z ConcertGramRubi Rose References Nicki Minaj Lyrics In Thirst Trap, Leaving Fans Puzzled After Dissing Her3.4K
Wireless Festival: Finsbury ParkGramRubi Rose & Druski Leave Fans Stunned After Posting Steamy PDA8.3K
rubi-rose-deserve-to-dieGramRubi Rose Aims At Men Who Cheat On "Deserve To Die"3.0K