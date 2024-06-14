Rubi Rose Gives Melyssa Ford Her Flowers Much To The Delight Of Joe Budden

Strength Of A Woman Festival &amp; Summit – Day 1 – Gen Z Concert
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 06: Rapper Rubi Rose is seen backstage during night 1 of the Strength of A Woman Festival &amp; Summit Gen Z concert at the Tabernacle on May 06, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival &amp; Summit)
Ford is one of the most well-known video vixens of all time.

Rubi Rose is an artist who got her start as a video vixen. Her first ever music video was for "Bad And Boujee," which she starred in back in 2016. Overall, she was able to further her career by appearing in other music videos, while continuing to be an Instagram model. Since that time, Rose has pivoted over to the music world where she now puts out songs. Although she still has a lot of work to do to climb the ranks, fans have been enjoying her small sample size.

Recently, Rose was a guest on The Joe Budden Podcast. For those who may not know, Melyssa Ford is now a co-host on the show. The Canadian model is one of the most iconic video vixens of all time, and as it turns out, Rose knows all about her. In the clip below, we begin by hearing how Rose got her start. Subsequently, Rose was asked if she knew who Ford was. This led to an affirmative answer, with Rose acknowledging how Ford is one of the GOATs.

Rubi Rose x Joe Budden

Ford couldn't help but blush at the compliment, and the whole cast of the podcast was endeared by what was said. Even Joe Budden couldn't help but smile and note how this was like the passing of the "great grand torch." Needless to say, Rubi Rose knows her history, which is a quality that is missing from some young people today. Either way, it will be interesting to see what Rose does next in the music world, especially as her fame continues to grow.

Let us know what you think about Rubi Rose and her music, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that she is one of the best women artists out right now? What are some of your favorite songs from her? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

