Rubi Rose Tells Joe Budden That She Doesn't Write Her Own Songs

The former video girl got candid.

Rubi Rose had a memorable appearance on the Joe Budden Podcast. The rapper talked about lots of different topics, including her start as a video girl. Rose's misconception over how old she was when she appeared in the "Bad and Boujee" video caused a firestorm online, but she eventually cleared it up. One topic that didn't get as much attention, though was Rubi Rose's songwriting process. While she's both a rapper and songwriter, according to Wikipedia, she told Budden that she actually didn't pen most of her own lyrics.

Joe Budden got very frank very fast with his guest, and this included her musical output. Rose's debut album is set for release in 2024, and the ex-rapper was curious how much she played a hand in writing her songs. The answer? She doesn't. At all. Joe Budden asked Ruby Rose point blank if she wrote her songs and she said, simply, "No." There was a moment of awkward laughter when she responded, but the rest of the podcast panel broke out in applause. They commented Rose's honesty, and then things took a comedic turn when she turned the tables on Budden. "Do you?," she asks the ex-rapper. Things erupted once again, and Budden smiled before confirming that, "yes," he does.

Read More: Rubi Rose Gives Melyssa Ford Her Flowers Much To The Delight Of Joe Budden

Rubi Rose Also Clarified That She's Not A Gang Member

The debate over writers has reached a fever pitch in hip-hop over the last decade. A lot of the slander has been thrown at Drake, especially in light of the reference tracks that keep surfacing online. Most of the slander, however, has been reserved for female rappers. Coi Leray's pen game was questioned after demos with lyrics similar to hers leaked in 2022. She hopped on Instagram Live to clear the air. "I’m here to speak for myself and I do want to give a little education real quick," she asserted. "My whole album. I mean, every single feature written by me, so I know my pen game is super amazing."