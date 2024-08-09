Melyssa Ford & Lucky Daye Share A Steamy Onstage Moment, Fans Wonder About Joe Budden's Reaction

"The Joe Budden Podcast" will surely bring this moment up when Melyssa Ford walks into the studio, and fans laughed at possible reactions.

Lucky Daye is quite the impressive live performer, and the singer drove fans wild at a recent show with not just his buttery tone but with his special guest, the legendary video vixen (now best known as a co-host on The Joe Budden Podcast), Melyssa Ford. Moreover, she sat on a stool onstage while Daye serenaded her and put her hand on his stomach, with some more touchy-feely interactions leading to quite the steamy display. "This was not on my bingo card but HOOTIE F***ING HOOOOOO!!!" she captioned her Instagram video of the flirty moment. "@iamluckydaye at #radiocitymusichall. Me & the boys had a slice tonite! @joebudden @emannymusic."

Actually, it's pretty funny that she tagged Joe Budden, since a lot of fans started to joke and theorize as to how he and the rest of thee podcast's cohort would respond to this Melyssa Ford and Lucky Daye moment. Maybe they will give Daye his props, tease Ford for appearing, or comment more about fans' reactions to the whole thing. Either way, it should make for a pretty entertaining and interesting moment on the pod, at the very least. Who knows, maybe the Algorithm artist even pulls up to talk about the concert.

Lucky Daye Serenades Melyssa Ford At Radio City Music Hall

Of course, we know that these jest-heavy and more cheeky moments on The Joe Budden Podcast can result in some controversy from time to time. In fact, he and his male co-hosts faced recent backlash for their relentless teasing of Melyssa Ford during a recent podcast episode. Even though some folks made excuses about her being "one of the guys," others suggested that these are indicative of more potentially harmful attitudes. Still, it's a small moment to use as a generalizing tool, so it's a futile effort either way.