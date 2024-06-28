Lucky Daye Firmly Sticks The Landing On Ambitious "Algorithm"

"I chose ‘Algorithm’ because I wanted to highlight what R&B was in my own algorithm. Everything I’ve ever heard that sounded like R&B to me, whether it was soul or blues. I wanted to bring it to life in my own way. This album from beginning to end is different versions of what I feel R&B is. It’s everything that makes me. I wanted to become one with the algorithm and with the music". That is what Lucky Daye had to say to Clash in regard to the creative process behind Algorithm . This is the third studio album from the now mainstay in the modern field of R&B. However, this project does not feel all that contemporary.

It seems like the Louisiana native was going for an old-school aesthetic. If that is true, then he absolutely crushed it in that aspect. Amplifying that are the sick guitar solos, thick drums, and extremely soulful vocals. Overall, Lucky Daye did not leave any stone unturned. That is something he emphasized when crafting Algorithm, as he expressed how meticulous he was, especially this time through. "We are actual musicians, we’re the technical, nerdy, and scientific music makers. I love working with people like that. I understand that some people are here to entertain us, but I like working with real musicians". We are of the belief that this is Lucky's strongest outing to date, as even though he takes more risks in all aspects, the results are rewarding for all of the senses.