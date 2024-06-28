Lucky Daye Firmly Sticks The Landing On Ambitious "Algorithm"

BYZachary Horvath61 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
lucky daye algorithmlucky daye algorithm
Lucky has his most coherent and well-executed body of work yet with LP number three.

"I chose ‘Algorithm’ because I wanted to highlight what R&B was in my own algorithm. Everything I’ve ever heard that sounded like R&B to me, whether it was soul or blues. I wanted to bring it to life in my own way. This album from beginning to end is different versions of what I feel R&B is. It’s everything that makes me. I wanted to become one with the algorithm and with the music". That is what Lucky Daye had to say to Clash in regard to the creative process behind Algorithm. This is the third studio album from the now mainstay in the modern field of R&B. However, this project does not feel all that contemporary.

It seems like the Louisiana native was going for an old-school aesthetic. If that is true, then he absolutely crushed it in that aspect. Amplifying that are the sick guitar solos, thick drums, and extremely soulful vocals. Overall, Lucky Daye did not leave any stone unturned. That is something he emphasized when crafting Algorithm, as he expressed how meticulous he was, especially this time through. "We are actual musicians, we’re the technical, nerdy, and scientific music makers. I love working with people like that. I understand that some people are here to entertain us, but I like working with real musicians". We are of the belief that this is Lucky's strongest outing to date, as even though he takes more risks in all aspects, the results are rewarding for all of the senses.

Read More: Devin Malik Talks New Project "DEADSTOCK," His Artistic Development & Working With TDE

Listen To Algorithm By Lucky Daye

Algorithm Tracklist:

  1. Never Leavin' U Lonely
  2. HERicane
  3. Soft
  4. Pin
  5. Top
  6. Algorithm
  7. Blame (feat. Teddy Swims)
  8. Think Different
  9. Breakin' The Bank
  10. That's You
  11. Mary
  12. Paralyzed (feat. RAYE)
  13. Lemonade
  14. Diamonds in Teal

Read More: Nike Sabrina 2 “Conductor” Officially Revealed

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
lucky daye softMixtapesLucky Daye Is Letting His Walls All The Way Down On "Soft"1.9K
Emma McIntyre/Getty ImagesMixtapesH.E.R. Was Never Hiding: The R&B Singer On Allowing Authenticity To Prevail11.6K
YouTubeMixtapesMount Westmore Arrives With Space Travel Visual To "Big Subwoofer"6.6K
lucky daye hericaneMixtapesLucky Daye Is Looking To Go All The Way With A Love Interest On "HERicane"1.8K