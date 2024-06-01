Lucky Daye Is Letting His Walls All The Way Down On "Soft"

His third studio album is due very soon and we are absolutely thrilled for what's to come.

Lucky Daye, former American Idol contestant and RCA Records signee, is back with a brand-new single "Soft". This is the New Orleans, Louisiana native's third offering from his forthcoming third studio record, Algorithm. It will be his first project since 2022's Candydrip, a record that featured the likes of Lil Durk, Smino, and Chiiild. Of course, the solo tracks such as "Over" and "Deserve" were standouts. So far, Lucky Daye has impressed fans with "HERicane" and "That's You", and "Soft" seems to be on the path of being another hit.

On this song, Lucky is singing about a woman that he is so infatuated with. The attraction is so strong in fact that he is becoming his most vulnerable self. Lucky Daye spoke with RCA about what "Soft" means to him. "‘Soft’ is about how love can come over a person and make them feel vulnerable, and whilst it’s unexpected, it’s also okay to embrace it".

Listen To "Soft" By Lucky Daye

He continues, "To be comfortable doing the things society labels "soft" like cuddling, PDA, hugging and kissing – shamelessly. It’s about a lover putting a spell on you but that spell is in fact love itself". The opening lines (below) and lyrics later on in the track accurately depict said feelings over a rock/R&B instrumental that just makes sense sonically. If you cannot enjoy the guitar solo thrown in on the back half, then we do not know what to tell you. Lucky Daye's Algorithm is due out on June 28.

Quotable Lyrics:

What's this spell controllin' me?

I'm breakin' down, think I need you

Flowers fall when you cross my mind

Sometimes, I wish that I couldn't see

'Cause I undress you with the naked eye

Lose my mind, get butterflies