Lucy Daye Drops A Sexy, Slow-Mo Jam With “That’s You”

There are tons of incredible voices in the R&B genre. Unfortunately for Lucky Daye, most people are not hip to his blends of throwback and contemporary sounds. Well, now is your chance to finally give the Louisiana native's music a try. He is back with a brand-new single, "That's You." It has been quite a while since he has put out a new song that is separate from soundtracks or features. The last time Lucky put out a true track that had no connection to anyone or anything was back on February 18, 2022, with the remix version of "NWA" with Lil Durk.

In the meantime, he has done some work for the latest Magic Mike movie with "Careful." As for the most recent album, Lucky Daye released the deluxe verison of his 2022 album, Candydrip. That was nominated for the "Best R&B Album" at the 2023 Grammy Awards. With all of that success backing him, hopefully, he will be nearing the release of another album. He may be on pace to do that now with this new song.

Listen To "That's You" From Lucky Daye

Lucky Daye had some ties with the group Silk Sonic, which features the talents of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak. Namely with the making of the duo's highly-successful LP, An Evening With Silk Sonic. That is what most likely led to "That's You." It has a very similar sexy vibe and Bruno even has a major hand in the production. Lucky might have another hit with this one.

Quotable Lyrics:

Girl, I been so wrong

Buyin' up the world just to make it feel like home

I been numb, so numb

Spendin' every dime to gеt everything I want

Therе's only one thing missing in life

That's you

