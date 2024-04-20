Lucky Daye Is Looking To Go All The Way With A Love Interest On "HERicane"

Lucky Daye, a New Orleans, Louisiana based R&B artist, is someone who really picked up steam later in life. The 38-year-old singer and songwriter began to make a name for himself when he auditioned for the hit music television series American Idol back in 2005. Fast forward about 14 years and that was when he dropped his first album Painted. He would go on to be nominated four times at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards for it for Best R&B Album, Best Traditional R&B Performance, as well as Best R&B Song and Best R&B Performance. All of that success has led Lucky Daye to becoming a still underrated, but household name and "HERicane," his new single, shows why.

This track follows up the incredibly infectious and soulful "That's You" that dropped back in November. The Bruno Mars and D'Mile produced cut has been on repeat for us since then and we are hoping it is teasing a new album. "HERicane" might be that second offering based on the similar themes of finding true love and wanting to be extremely intimate. On this record, also produced by D'Mile, Lucky Daye is doing what ever he can to draw in this woman with his charm.

Listen To "HERicane" By Lucky Daye

All of these efforts he hopes will lead him to getting down and freaky with this woman and entering the "HERicane" so to speak. "This ain't flirtin', you deserve it, and you're worth that much / Heart beat racin', closin' spaces, bodies touch / So elated, you're amazin'." This story is performed over a groovy guitar instrumental that is more upbeat and pop-inspired, compared to the moodier neo-soul "That's You."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "HERicane" by Lucky Daye? Is this his best release as of late, why or why not? Do you think he has a new album coming soon? Where would you place him amongst the rest of R&B crowd?

Quotable Lyrics:

I'll take you to the top floor, baby

If you want it, don't let me go, hold on, just ride

What you wanna do? I'll drive you through midnight

Let it rain, baby, rain

Till we slide into the eye of a hurricane

