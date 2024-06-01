Lil Baby Teases Sexyy Red Collab On The Way

This would mark the duo's second collaboration following the "In Sexyy We Trust" cut "Lick Me," and this one is sounding even better.

Lil Baby has some more heat on the way in 2024, it seems, and it's with none other than one of the biggest artists of the past few years. Moreover, he recently took to social media to tease his verse on a new Sexyy Red collab, a link-up that has a lot of potential to impress. They previously collaborated on "Lick Me," one of the raunchier cuts (and that's saying something) off of Sexyy's recent project, In Sexyy We Trust. In addition, this also builds up some more anticipation for whatever the Atlanta rapper is dropping next, as it's been a while since his last solo studio album.

Furthermore, Lil Baby might have a lot of "mid" claims running around right now, but there's definitely still plenty of gas in the tank for doubters to hop on board. So far in 2024, he's built his name off of some notable collabs, including the aforementioned Sexyy Red team-up and the Central Cee-assisted "BAND4BAND." That cut saw Baby tap into the drill scene with a bit more aggression, something that we might see a little more of in the near future. Either way, we just want some hard bars and flows, and we know that he's got the capacity to deliver.

Lil Baby Teases Sexyy Red Collab

Apart from that Lil Baby collab, Sexyy Red also has a big year to look forward to, with plenty of hot releases and performances under her belt already in 2024. In Sexyy We Trust was a hit for many fans, and it's clear that this focus on her image and brand will yield dividends in the long run. It's a very different approach to that of other artists, as the St. Louis MC always stays in her lane. Rather than come off as one-note or gimmicky, it feels much more authentic and raw that one might expect on first listen.