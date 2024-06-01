Lil Baby Teases Sexyy Red Collab On The Way

BYGabriel Bras Nevares192 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ice Cold: An Exhibition Of Hip-Hop Jewelry Cocktail Reception And Exhibition Preview
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 08: Lil Baby attends Ice Cold: An Exhibition Of Hip-Hop Jewelry Cocktail Reception And Exhibition Preview at American Museum of Natural History on May 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
This would mark the duo's second collaboration following the "In Sexyy We Trust" cut "Lick Me," and this one is sounding even better.

Lil Baby has some more heat on the way in 2024, it seems, and it's with none other than one of the biggest artists of the past few years. Moreover, he recently took to social media to tease his verse on a new Sexyy Red collab, a link-up that has a lot of potential to impress. They previously collaborated on "Lick Me," one of the raunchier cuts (and that's saying something) off of Sexyy's recent project, In Sexyy We Trust. In addition, this also builds up some more anticipation for whatever the Atlanta rapper is dropping next, as it's been a while since his last solo studio album.

Furthermore, Lil Baby might have a lot of "mid" claims running around right now, but there's definitely still plenty of gas in the tank for doubters to hop on board. So far in 2024, he's built his name off of some notable collabs, including the aforementioned Sexyy Red team-up and the Central Cee-assisted "BAND4BAND." That cut saw Baby tap into the drill scene with a bit more aggression, something that we might see a little more of in the near future. Either way, we just want some hard bars and flows, and we know that he's got the capacity to deliver.

Read More: Lil Baby Hilariously Attempts The British Accent Challenge: Watch

Lil Baby Teases Sexyy Red Collab

Apart from that Lil Baby collab, Sexyy Red also has a big year to look forward to, with plenty of hot releases and performances under her belt already in 2024. In Sexyy We Trust was a hit for many fans, and it's clear that this focus on her image and brand will yield dividends in the long run. It's a very different approach to that of other artists, as the St. Louis MC always stays in her lane. Rather than come off as one-note or gimmicky, it feels much more authentic and raw that one might expect on first listen.

Meanwhile, with a WWE NXT appearance to boot, there's no telling where Sexyy Red will go next. As for Lil Baby, he's got a chance to really make a strong comeback and disprove some narratives about him. Whether or not he follows up on that in 2024 or a little later remains a mystery. But one thing's for sure: they might strike gold with this upcoming collab.

Read More: Adin Ross Gives His Unfiltered Thoughts On Drake’s “BBL Drizzy” Verse On New Sexyy Red Track

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
2023 Rolling Loud MiamiMusicSexy Red Announces Release Date For New EP8.1K
Keyglock Playboy Birthday CelebrationMusicSexyy Red Calls Lil Scrappy A "H*e" While Teasing New Collab2.4K
Sexyy Red I Might Summer Walker Music Video Watch Hip Hop NewsMusicSexyy Red & Summer Walker Tap Lil Scrappy For New "I Might" Music Video: Watch11.9K
SZA Sexyy Red St Louis Concert SOS Tour Hip Hop NewsMusicSexyy Red Joins SZA In St. Louis For Hometown Show1.7K