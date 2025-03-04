Sexyy Red Drugs Up Hype For New Single With Classic Lil Wayne Sample

Sexyy Red just scored a major hit with Bruno Mars, and teased fans with a potential follow up based around a Weezy song.

Sexyy Red is in a precarious spot. It seemed like she was losing steam after her 2024 tape failed to generate a hit. Fortunately, for her, Bruno Mars came calling, and gave her a massive boost with the single "Fat, Juicy & Wet." It peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, proving that Sexyy Red still has enough momentum to pop off. Now, the rapper is planning her follow up, and it seems like she's planning another collaboration of sorts. Not a duet, but a song heavily based around one of her genre idols, Lil Wayne.

Sexyy Red hopped on Instagram Monday night to preview the untitled song. The rapper can be heard sing-rapping over a mellow piano loop and a booming drum pattern. If it sounds retro, like two decades old, it's because it largely is. Fans quickly pointed out that Sexyy Red's new snippet effectively remakes Lil Wayne's "Prostitute Flange." The song may not have stormed the charts in 2007, but it was a standout cut that leaked during the Carter III sessions. It remains a fan favorite, and even got a sequel song on the deluxe version of Carter III.

Will Sexyy Red Drop An Album In 2025?

Sexyy Red's fandom of Lil Wayne is well documented. She cited Weezy F. Baby as one of her influences during a Rolling Stone profile. Her style, which ranges from absurd to outright gross bars, feels more tied into Wayne's prime than it does, say Gucci Mane. Plus, Sexyy Red and Lil Wayne made for a winning duo on the 2024 single "Sticky." The two artists dropped memorable guest verses on the Tyler The Creator standout. It also proved to be Red's first top ten Billboard single. Sexyy has to yet to release a legitimate studio album, but all signs point to that being the next move in her career.

The rapper even took to Instagram on February 21 to do some twerking and ask fans if they're ready to hear her first proper studio effort. It remains to be seen if the Bruno Mars single and the Weezy sampling snippet will make the cut. Based on the teasers and the album teases, we can only assume the Sexyy Red debut will be arriving sooner rather than later.

