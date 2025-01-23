Bruno Mars Unveils Snippet And Release Date For New Sexyy Red Collab

Radio smash incoming.

Bruno Mars is back. The pop superstar has a habit of going away, then coming back and blowing fans away with a string of radio smashes. It seems as though the latest hiatus has come to a close. Mars had a recent hit with Lady Gaga, and now he has his sights set on a "strip club anthem" with Sexyy Red. The singer dropped an 11 second teaser of the collab on Wednesday. The song is titled "Fat Juicy and Wet," and it has all the makings of a hit. And a release date.

Fans only get to hear the opening seconds of the song, but it's got lots of potential. Bruno Mars' smooth vocals come in, double and triple layered. Sexyy Red, meanwhile, comes in with her signature ad-lib. "Fat Juicy and Wet" definitely sounds like the title of a Bruno Mars strip club anthem. The song is slated for a release on Friday, January 24. That means will only have to wait a couple of days before hearing this odd yet intriguing meeting of the minds. Bruno Mars and Sexyy Red are not a pairing many saw coming, but Mars has a knack for making unlikely collaborations work. He hit pay dirt with Lady Gaga on "Die with a Smile," which topped the Billboard Hot 100.

Bruno Mars And Sexyy Red's Song Drops January 24

Bruno Mars also scored a major hit with he enlisted Cardi B for the remix of "Finesse" in 2016. The collab peaked at number three on the Billboard Hot 100. Mars doesn't miss. The timing could not be better for Sexyy Red, who has struggled to keep her momentum going strong in 2024. While other female rappers like GloRilla and Latto have found commercial success, Red's latest release failed to generated a smash single. It didn't help that her Drake collab, "You My Everything," was released at the height of the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle.

Sexyy Red recently found herself in hot water with the family of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. to boot. The rapper was called out for reposting an AI-generated photo alongside Dr. King. She was ordered to take the post down by King's daughter, and she did so. She also issued an apology. "You ain’t wrong, never meant to disrespect your family my apologies," Sexyy Red wrote. "Just resposted something I saw that I thought was innocent." Hopefully the Bruno Mars collab helps her regain momentum!

