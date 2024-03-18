Bruno Mars Doesn't Actually Owe Millions In Gambling Debt

Over the weekend a bizarre story emerged online. Claims circulated that Bruno Mars owed a shocking amount of money in gambling debts. The report claimed that the "That's What I Like" singer owed MGM Resorts a debt of nearly $50 million. If the story sounds farfetched, that's apparently because it isn't true. The casino giant came to the singers defense in a newly released statement denying the rumors. I

n a statement they denied the claims while also plugging his upcoming performances. "We’re proud of our relationship with Bruno Mars, one of the world’s most thrilling and dynamic performers. From his shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM to the new Pinky Ring lounge at Bellagio, Bruno’s brand of entertainment attracts visitors from around the globe. MGM and Bruno's partnership is longstanding and rooted in mutual respect. Any speculation otherwise is completely false; he has no debt with MGM. Together, we are excited to continue creating unforgettable experiences for our guests, the company said. Bruno Mars has an upcoming residency at the resort.

Bruno Mars Gambling Debt Story Cleared Up

Last month, Bruno Mars was in Las Vegas alongside dozens of other celebrities for the Super Bowl. But he wasn't just there to enjoy the big game or even to perform. Instead, he opened up a Cocktail Bar called The Pinky Ring. It serves as both a bar and a jazz lounge inside the Bellagio. It opened up with a stunning lineup including Lady Gaga, Janelle Monae, and T-Pain in attendance.

It's been 8 years since Bruno Mars dropped his last solo album 24k Magic. He followed that up in 2021 when he formed Silk Sonic alongside Anderson .Paak. The pair released their debut album An Evening With Silk Sonic which spawned the mega-hit "Leave The Door Open." What do you think of the rumor about Bruno Mars owing $50 million in gambling debt? How do you think the rumor started when it was so swiftly debunked? Let us know in the comment section below.

