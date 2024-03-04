All About Bruno Mars's New Vegas Cocktail Bar The Pinky Ring

Bruno Mars has officially opened his own cocktail bar and jazz lounge, The Pinky Ring, with an explosive opening weekend party. The room within the Bellagio bar reportedly accommodates the global superstar as he continues his long-running Las Vegas residency. The Pinky Ring opened over Super Bowl weekend, with a star-studded lineup of attendees including Janelle Monáe, Gayle King, Lady Gaga, T-Pain, and many others. Opening night also featured live music from Bruno Mars and his in-house band The Hooligans. With a vast audience spanning millions across the globe, it is inevitable that fans will eagerly gravitate towards the breathtaking new locale, meticulously crafted under the direction and supervision of Bruno Mars himself. Here's what we know so far about The Pinky Ring.

The Bar Has Replaced The Lily Lounge

The Lily Lounge was once a Las Vegas institution, first opened in 2012 by American entrepreneur Andrew Sasson, and funded by Sasson's investment company The Light Group. Despite Lily's popularity, the locale had grown stale in recent years and was in desperate need of a redesign. Luckily, The Pinky Ring is much more than a bare-bones reskin, as the venue has been completely overhauled with mellow tones and center-stage lighting, VIP champagne rooms, and a host of inspired interior decorations.

For a more personal touch, Bruno Mars has adorned the hallways of The Pinky Ring with his own Grammy awards. This impressive feat should come as no surprise, as Mars has accumulated a dozen of the achievements throughout his illustrious career. Earth-toned conversation pits and wood-paneled walls allow for an intensely personal vibe by the bar, which holds a warm penthouse-style aesthetic, perfect for those looking to engage in a memorable party reminiscent of classic Hollywood parties and entertainment industry mixers.

A mix of musical guests have christened the stage so far, though most nights see Mars's close collaborators The Hooligans headlining in the club. A revolving door of DJs and special guest stars are also on pace to take the circular stage at The Pinky Ring to provide a funkadelic dance groove to all attendees lucky enough to get inside. The lounge also offers specialty cocktails named after members of the in-house band, making the drink menu incredibly familiar to long-time fans of Mars' work.

The Venue Does Not Allow Cell Phones

In keeping with its retro-groovy aesthetic, The Pinky Ring does not allow cell phones or cameras inside the venue at any time. This helps to preserve the mystique and exclusivity of the space while also offering a private and memorable event for those inside, allowing patrons to fully live in the moment. This no-phones-allowed policy is shared with Bruno Mars' other performances and live shows at the Park MGM, so it should come as no surprise to fans who have seen him perform there in the last year or so.

The rule also exists to obfuscate the many celebrity guests likely to attend parties and events at The Pinky Ring. As you can surely guess, many A-listers enjoy having the option to let loose in the venue without a constant barrage of flashing cameras in their face. Of course, the rule doesn't seem incredibly strict, as some cell phone footage from inside the venue has already made its way online.

The Pinky Ring Is Open For Business

For those of you who just can't resist a hyper-funky retro party, The Pinky Ring is currently open seven days a week. Like many Las Vegas clubs, the venue operates on night hours, offering you the ability to sleep in during your Vegas vacation, enjoy the spa, and grab brunch before committing to dancing the night away alongside Bruno Mars and The Hooligans.

The venue is within the Bellagio and opens at 5 p.m. every night. The Pinky Ring closes at 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights. Though you may not be able to get any photographs on the inside, the memories formed within the exclusive bar will surely last a lifetime.

