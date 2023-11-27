What Is Bruno Mars' Best-Selling Album?

Bruno Mars is often considered a well-rounded artist- his singles, albums, and concert sales are often through the roof. Ever since his official debut as a solo artist in 2010, he’s been unstoppable. With a piercing vocal tone and a vibrant stage persona, Bruno Mars is one of the most prolific musicians of the modern age. While he’s come into his own as a musician, his debut showcased a softer side to his artistry.

While his most recent albums have shown him in a funkier, groovier light, Bruno Mars kicked off his solo career as a pop and R&B crooner. In particular, he became quite famous for his endearing and timeless love songs. In hindsight, perhaps that’s why his debut album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans has remained the best-selling album of his career. Bruno Mars has since released more critically adored albums, but Doo-Wops still reigns supreme when it comes to commercial success.



A “Grenade” Of An Album

Bruno Mars’ debut album, Doo-Wops & Hooligans, understandably didn’t make it to the top of the Billboard 200 charts. As a rising solo act, his fame wasn’t quite at its apex yet. Specifically, the album achieved first-week sales of 55,000. However, these moderate numbers would pale in comparison to the heights the album would eventually reach.

Doo-Wops & Hooligans has since been certified 7x Platinum in the US, selling over seven million units. Likewise, it also achieved a septuple-platinum certification in the UK for sales of over 2.1 million units. In the Philippines, Bruno Mars achieved an outstanding double-Diamond certification, and Doo-Wops is one of the best-selling albums in the country. This is as a result of over 300,000 units sold. Additionally, in Singapore, it achieved a 4x Platinum, selling over 40,000 copies.

In Europe, the album also enjoyed great success. For example, Denmark, Ireland, France, and Switzerland boasted 6x, 4x, 2x, and 2x Platinum certifications. In detail, the numbers of units sold were: 120,000, 60,000, 200,000, and 60,000 respectively. In Australia, the album sold over 280,000 copies, achieving a 4x Platinum, while in New Zealand, it sold over 150,000, scoring a 10x Platinum certification. Overall, of all the albums in his repertoire, Bruno Mars enjoyed a greater, widespread, global success with his first solo LP.

Everybody Loves A Good Love Song

As the 2010s ushered in a new wave of dance-pop tracks, Doo-Wops & Hooligans stuck to a winning formula- the classic serenade. While many albums began to house just one or two ballads, Bruno Mars opted for many, many more. His debut solo single, “Just the Way You Are,” became a chart-topping smash hit. Furthermore, it finished the 2011 calendar year as the best-selling digital single, with over 12.5 million units sold. It also won the Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance.

Likewise, his next single, “Grenade,” achieved a similar feat, becoming the second best-selling digital single of 2011, with over 10.2 million units sold. Evidently, the world could not get enough of Bruno Mars’ swoon-worthy love songs. Altogether, the album was a masterclass in romantic progressions, vocal strength, and relatable lyrics.

The production behind Doo-Wops & Hooligans was also one of the album’s highlights. It was produced by Mars’ group, The Smeezingtons, alongside Needlz, and Supa Dups. Overall, his debut project propelled him to great fame, achieving milestone sales that he’s yet to replicate.

