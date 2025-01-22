Bruno Mars Has Fans Split After Requesting To Work With Sexyy Red On A "Strip Club Anthem"

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 03: Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic performs onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Sexyy Red performs during Sexyy Red 4 President Tour at State Farm Arena on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Bruno has a lengthy history of working with rappers, so we have some faith this could work.

There aren't many like Bruno Mars in his lane. He's been captivating audiences for well over a decade now with stadium anthems and pop mega hits. The list of them goes on forever and he's accumulated quite the collection of songs in the billions club on Spotify. Speaking of which, he's got the most monthly listeners with a mind-melting 148.2 million at the time of writing. But outside of being able to create radio bops, Bruno Mars is also quite the collaborator.

That's even true when it comes to working with other rappers. While An Evening With Silk Sonic isn't a hip-hop album, the chemistry he displayed with Anderson .Paak was quite remarkable and effortless. But he's got plenty of more traditional pop rap cuts in discography. "Lighters" with Eminem and Royce Da 5'9", "Mirror" with Lil Wayne, and "Wake Up in the Sky" with Kodak Black and Gucci Mane are just a handful. Now, it seems he's on his way to trying to make another banger with one the genre's most recent star femcees.

Sexyy Red Is Ready To Work With Bruno Mars

According to HipHopDX, Bruno was the one who set this in motion with a celebratory Instagram post. In it, he thanks his fans for helping get his two more recent smashes, "Die With A Smile" and "APT.," to number one and five on the Hot 100. "APT." also got to the top of the Billboard Global 100. But on top of showing them appreciation, he also hinted at his next move.

Bruno Responds

"THANK YOU ALL! 🥂 I’m headed to the studio right now to make a strip club anthem so I can celebrate and properly act up this weekend," he began. "Someone please help me get in touch with Sexyy Red!!🙏". Well, he's not having to wait for a representative or anyone of the sort. The St. Louis native herself hit back with "Heyyyyyy Bruno 😏" in the comments. She also took to X with the same message, in addition to, "I heard Bruno say he lookin for ah real bthc baby I'm right hur @BrunoMars🤷🏾‍♀️". The songwriting mastermind caught wind of her first tweet, writing, "There she is. ❤️". Fans are a bit split on this link up, with one saying, "My glorious king Bruno Mars is about to release a song with someone who can't make music." On the other hand, another adds, "y’all would make a real banger." Time will be what determines how this turns out, but we are excited for this unexpected collab.

