Bruno Mars Has Fans Split After Requesting To Work With Sexyy Red On A "Strip Club Anthem"

There aren't many like Bruno Mars in his lane. He's been captivating audiences for well over a decade now with stadium anthems and pop mega hits. The list of them goes on forever and he's accumulated quite the collection of songs in the billions club on Spotify. Speaking of which, he's got the most monthly listeners with a mind-melting 148.2 million at the time of writing. But outside of being able to create radio bops, Bruno Mars is also quite the collaborator.

That's even true when it comes to working with other rappers. While An Evening With Silk Sonic isn't a hip-hop album, the chemistry he displayed with Anderson .Paak was quite remarkable and effortless. But he's got plenty of more traditional pop rap cuts in discography. "Lighters" with Eminem and Royce Da 5'9", "Mirror" with Lil Wayne, and "Wake Up in the Sky" with Kodak Black and Gucci Mane are just a handful. Now, it seems he's on his way to trying to make another banger with one the genre's most recent star femcees.

Sexyy Red Is Ready To Work With Bruno Mars

According to HipHopDX, Bruno was the one who set this in motion with a celebratory Instagram post. In it, he thanks his fans for helping get his two more recent smashes, "Die With A Smile" and "APT.," to number one and five on the Hot 100. "APT." also got to the top of the Billboard Global 100. But on top of showing them appreciation, he also hinted at his next move.

Bruno Responds