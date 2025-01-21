Young Thug's Sister Denounces His Teenage Son's Claims That Rapper Is Prioritizing Mariah The Scientist Over Him

There's drama within Young Thug's family circle and it involves his 14-year-old-son, his sister, and girlfriend Mariah the Scientist. According to AllHipHop, the YSL rapper's kid was the one to spark this feud, doing so over Instagram Stories. Mariah is the overall problem at hand here, as the young man feels Thugger is prioritizing her, neglecting him as a result. His name is unknown, but bloodyhound_babyjeff (his IG handle) is the child of the hitmaker and Lakevia Jackson. She tragically passed away at an Atlanta bowling alley in 2022 following a tense argument. "S*** hit different when ya own family ain't f*** with ya💔" he began.

"Ian need no n*ga fa nun im on my own. F*k my family💯 Madukes gone be fleeing like nobody here with me😮‍💨 Can't believe n****s pick they h*s over they kids shyt crazy‼️I'm tired of this shyt gang luv yall. #mysoldiers🩸" Bloodyhound_babyjeff added this to a Highlight called "F*k my family💯" however, it's since been deleted. Hopefully, that's because Young Thug's sister, Dora Williams, was able to talk him down after her response.

Young Thug's Son & Sister Go Back And Forth

In her opinion, the relationship with Mariah the Scientist is nowhere near the issue at hand. Instead, Dora Williams says wholeheartedly that it's his son's "entitlement." "Try dealing with kids who chooses street life that wasn't raised in the streets. Who can get whatever they want, whenever they want but chooses not to go to school and dropout," she began.