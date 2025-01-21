Will Smith & Chris Rock Reportedly Still "Hate" One Another Nearly Three Years After The Oscars Slap

It's pretty wild to think that in about two months from now, the infamous Will Smith slap on Chris Rock happened. That will make the jaw-dropping moment three years old, with March 27 being the exact date. We can still hear the Men in Black star's unforgettable quotes ringing in our ears. "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth!" It was all the internet and folks in public could talk about for weeks. Intense debates were going on constantly about who was in the right and who was at fault. With it coming up on its third anniversary, those conversations are happening once more.

However, it looks like it's more in the media, as an exclusive report from In Touch Weekly is reigniting said discourse. According to the Jasmine Brand, the aforementioned publication cites anonymous sources close to both actors. Will Smith's insider claims that he's "getting the last laugh and loving it." While Chris Rock did initially receive a lot of support due to him doing his job as a host and as a comedian, that has reportedly changed since.

It Seems Will Smith & Chris Rock Are Too Big To Let Things Go

In Touch Weekly says the Everybody Hates Chris creator is "alienating people left and right." Additionally, Rock has continued to bring up the slap at his shows, leaving some tired of hearing about it. "Chris isn’t the victim here, not in Will’s opinion," the aforementioned source continues. "A lot of people would agree with Will and think what’s happening to Chris is karma for refusing to speak to Will or accept his apology."