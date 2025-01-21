Will Smith & Chris Rock Reportedly Still "Hate" One Another Nearly Three Years After The Oscars Slap

BY Zachary Horvath 2.7K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show
Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Will Smith confronts Chris Rock as he presents the award for best documentary feature during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
The anniversary of the infamous pop culture moment is upon us.

It's pretty wild to think that in about two months from now, the infamous Will Smith slap on Chris Rock happened. That will make the jaw-dropping moment three years old, with March 27 being the exact date. We can still hear the Men in Black star's unforgettable quotes ringing in our ears. "Keep my wife's name out your f***ing mouth!" It was all the internet and folks in public could talk about for weeks. Intense debates were going on constantly about who was in the right and who was at fault. With it coming up on its third anniversary, those conversations are happening once more.

However, it looks like it's more in the media, as an exclusive report from In Touch Weekly is reigniting said discourse. According to the Jasmine Brand, the aforementioned publication cites anonymous sources close to both actors. Will Smith's insider claims that he's "getting the last laugh and loving it." While Chris Rock did initially receive a lot of support due to him doing his job as a host and as a comedian, that has reportedly changed since.

Read More: Jit The Beast Showcases Exclusive Air Jordan 4 "Howard University" PE

It Seems Will Smith & Chris Rock Are Too Big To Let Things Go

In Touch Weekly says the Everybody Hates Chris creator is "alienating people left and right." Additionally, Rock has continued to bring up the slap at his shows, leaving some tired of hearing about it. "Chris isn’t the victim here, not in Will’s opinion," the aforementioned source continues. "A lot of people would agree with Will and think what’s happening to Chris is karma for refusing to speak to Will or accept his apology."

Additionally, it seems like he's never going to be able to forgive him. He "will never forgive Chris for ruining his life, even though he’s managed to pick up the pieces in the last year or so." If you remember, Will was banned from the Oscars for a decade. Furthermore, he had to resign from the Academy. "He still hates the guy and his smug attitude," the source adds. As for Chris, "He suffers from PTSD. Like Will, he’s never recovered from that slap." All in all, Outsiders feel "the best thing would be for these two egomaniacs to come together and hug it out, but they’re too proud."

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Labels Criticism Of Nelly For Performing At Donald Trump's Inauguration Hypocritical

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K
RCA News Chris Brown & Afro B Add Sauce TO GASHI & DJ Snake's "Safety 2020" 8.0K
94th Annual Academy Awards - Show Gossip Chris Rock To Address Will Smith Slap During Netflix Special: Report 655
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Pop Culture Oscars Producer Responds To Will Smith's Apology To Chris Rock 35.5K