Charlamagne Tha God Labels Criticism Of Nelly For Performing At Donald Trump's Inauguration Hypocritical

Charlamagne Tha God says fans criticizing Nelly, Snoop Dogg, and the other artists who have performed at events in support of Donald Trump, this week, are hypocritical. During the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne argued that they clearly just needed a paycheck while the Democratic politicians who previously labeled the new president an existential threat welcomed him to the White House with open arms.

“The hypocrisy that people display in terms of who they like and don’t like is mindblowing to me," Charlamagne began. "Like, there is no way you are more mad at rappers for performing at these inauguration events than you are at the elected officials who told us Trump was a fascist, a threat to democracy, a danger to our country and the constitution. They likened him to [Adolf] Hitler. But then folks like [Joe] Biden just welcome them back in the White House. [Barack] Obama was sharing a good laugh with him over at the funeral of President [Jimmy] Carter. We know why the rappers did what they did. We know why they doing it. They got paid. What's the politicians' excuse for normalizing Trump?"

Read more: Charlamagne Tha God Reveals Why DJ Akademiks Accusing LeBron James Of Cheating Was A Bad Idea

Donald Trump Speaks During His Inauguration

President Donald Trump's inauguration at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From there, Charlamagne brought up Joe Biden's decision to share tea with Trump prior to the inauguration. "If you ask me, all that smoke you had for the rappers, you should have for Obama, you should have for Biden, and all the other elected officials who got us all riled up and scared only to turn around and have tea with a man they likened to Hitler... I would respect them more if folks was consistent and they gave Obama and Biden smoke but I didn't see none of that. But, y'all mad at Nelly and Snoop. Nelly and Snoop don't hold more weight than Biden and Obama."

Charlamagne Tha God Discusses Donald Trump's Inauguration