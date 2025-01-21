Charlamagne Tha God Labels Criticism Of Nelly For Performing At Donald Trump's Inauguration Hypocritical

BY Cole Blake 1.7K Views
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Charlamagne tha God attends the iHeartPodcast Awards at South by Southwest Monday, March 11, 2024, at the Fairmont in Austin. © Briana Sanchez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Charlamagne Tha God says the criticism should be aimed at the politicians.

Charlamagne Tha God says fans criticizing Nelly, Snoop Dogg, and the other artists who have performed at events in support of Donald Trump, this week, are hypocritical. During the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, Charlamagne argued that they clearly just needed a paycheck while the Democratic politicians who previously labeled the new president an existential threat welcomed him to the White House with open arms.

“The hypocrisy that people display in terms of who they like and don’t like is mindblowing to me," Charlamagne began. "Like, there is no way you are more mad at rappers for performing at these inauguration events than you are at the elected officials who told us Trump was a fascist, a threat to democracy, a danger to our country and the constitution. They likened him to [Adolf] Hitler. But then folks like [Joe] Biden just welcome them back in the White House. [Barack] Obama was sharing a good laugh with him over at the funeral of President [Jimmy] Carter. We know why the rappers did what they did. We know why they doing it. They got paid. What's the politicians' excuse for normalizing Trump?"

Donald Trump Speaks During His Inauguration
Syndication: The Enquirer
President Donald Trump's inauguration at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025. © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From there, Charlamagne brought up Joe Biden's decision to share tea with Trump prior to the inauguration. "If you ask me, all that smoke you had for the rappers, you should have for Obama, you should have for Biden, and all the other elected officials who got us all riled up and scared only to turn around and have tea with a man they likened to Hitler... I would respect them more if folks was consistent and they gave Obama and Biden smoke but I didn't see none of that. But, y'all mad at Nelly and Snoop. Nelly and Snoop don't hold more weight than Biden and Obama."

Charlamagne Tha God Discusses Donald Trump's Inauguration

Charlamagne also labeled the performances "inconsequential" compared to the way voters will remember how the Democratic politicians handled the inauguration. Check out Charlamagne Tha God's full thoughts on the backlash to Nelly and Snoop Dogg below.

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
