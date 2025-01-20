Joe Biden Pardons Anthony Fauci As Donald Trump's Inauguration Looms

Joe Biden has issued a preemptive pardon for Anthony Fauci, who served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Disease for several decades, most notably during Donald Trump's first term in office amid the outbreak of COVID-19. The move is an attempt to protect Fauci from possible revenge by the president-elect. Additionally, Biden has offered pardons to members of Congress who served on the committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing,” Biden wrote in a statement caught by CNN. “Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety and financial security of targeted individuals and their families.”
Joe Biden & Anthony Fauci Discuss The Omicron Variant
Further in his statement, Biden made sure to clarify that the pardons did not imply guilt. “The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense. Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country,” he wrote.
The pardons come as Biden is set to welcome Trump to the White House before his swearing-in on Monday afternoon. Several artists will be performing at the inauguration ceremony, including Nelly, Carrie Underwood, and The Village People. Nelly defended his decision to support the president-elect during an interview with Willie D Live over the weekend, amid backlash from fans. The second inauguration of Donald Trump will begin at 12:00 PM on Monday. Due to freezing temperatures and high winds, the event has moved inside the Capitol rotunda.
