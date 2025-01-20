Joe Biden Pardons Anthony Fauci As Donald Trump's Inauguration Looms

Joe Biden has issued a preemptive pardon for Anthony Fauci, who served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infection Disease for several decades, most notably during Donald Trump's first term in office amid the outbreak of COVID-19. The move is an attempt to protect Fauci from possible revenge by the president-elect. Additionally, Biden has offered pardons to members of Congress who served on the committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

“These are exceptional circumstances, and I cannot in good conscience do nothing,” Biden wrote in a statement caught by CNN. “Baseless and politically motivated investigations wreak havoc on the lives, safety and financial security of targeted individuals and their families.”

Joe Biden & Anthony Fauci Discuss The Omicron Variant

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris (L) listen to Dr. Anthony Fauci speak about the Omicron variant in the Roosevelt. Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 29, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Further in his statement, Biden made sure to clarify that the pardons did not imply guilt. “The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offense. Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment to our country,” he wrote.