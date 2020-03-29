anthony fauci
- PoliticsAnthony Fauci Suggests Ted Cruz Should Be Prosecuted For January’s Capitol RiotFauci’s comments come after Cruz and others accused him of lying to Congress.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDr. Fauci Responds After Joe Rogan Offers Vaccine AdviceDr. Fauci addresses Joe Rogan's comments on vaccines. By Aron A.
- SportsMarshawn Lynch Asks Dr. Fauci Tough Questions About COVID-19 VaccineMarshawn Lynch was looking for some insight into the COVID-19 vaccine.By Alexander Cole
- TVDr. Fauci Jokes About Microchips In The COVID-19 Vaccine With Stephen ColbertDr. Fauci jokes about Bill Gates and microchips on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."By Cole Blake
- PoliticsCOVID-19 Deaths In The United States Pass 500,000The U.S. has passed 500,000 total deaths as a result of COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDr. Fauci Details Horrific Death Threats Received During 2020Dr. Fauci says he's received a number of death threats during the last year.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDr. Fauci Says He Sees "Glimmer Of Hope" After US Administers 1.5 Million VaccinationsDr. Fauci says there is a "glimmer of hope" after the United States administered 1.5 million vaccinations over the last three days.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsMarco Rubio Accuses Dr. Fauci Of Lying About COVID-19, After Being Among First To Get VaccinatedMarco Rubio called out Dr. Fauci on Twitter, Sunday, and disputed how many Americans should be vaccinated for COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDr. Anthony Fauci Warns COVID-19 Vaccine Won't Be Available For Kids For "Months"Dr. Fauci says children will not have access to the COVID-19 vaccine for months.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsSteve Bannon Advocates For Trump To Behead Dr. Fauci, Gets Banned From TwitterThe former Trump chief strategist took to his podcast to call for the beheading of Dr. Fauci.By Noor Lobad
- AnticsKeri Hilson Tells People To Stay Away From COVID-19 VaccineKeri Hilson urges people to stay away from vaccinations after Dr. Fauci said a potential vaccine for COVID-19 could be approved by December. By Aron A.
- PoliticsDr. Fauci Says He Is "Absolutely Not" Surprised Donald Trump Contracted COVID-19Dr. Fauci says he was "absolutely not" surprised when Donald Trump contracted COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDr. Fauci Says He Didn't Consent To Being Featured In New Donald Trump AdDr. Fauci says his quote used in Donald Trump's latest ad is taken out of context.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureFauci Says U.S. Won't Return To Normal Until Late 2021The leading expert on COVID-19 believes life won’t look the same as before until late 2021.By Isaiah Cane
- PoliticsTrump Appears Jealous Of Dr. Fauci's Approval Rating: "Nobody Likes Me"Donald Trump first suggested Dr. Fauci misled the public and then felt somewhat upset over his low approval ratings.By Aron A.
- SportsDr. Anthony Fauci Delivers Horrendous First Pitch At Nationals GameDr. Anthony Fauci could very well have the worst first pitch of all-time.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDr. Anthony Fauci Praises NBA Return Strategy As "Quite Creative"Dr. Anthony Fauci praises the return strategy of the NBA as “quite creative.”By Cole Blake
- PoliticsDonald Trump Says U.S. Will Not Close During A COVID-19 Second WaveTrump has no plans to close the country during a potential second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.By Cole Blake
- TVDr. Fauci Hopes Brad Pitt Will Play Him On "Saturday Night Live"Saturday Night Live is set to return tonight. Dr. Anthony Fauci hopes the show brings on Brad Pitt to portray him.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsU.S. Expecting 100K-200K Coronavirus Deaths, Dr. Anthony Fauci SaysDr. Anthony Fauci says the U.S. is expecting to reach a million cases of Coronavirus.By Aron A.