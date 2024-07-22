Charlamagne Tha God Says He's Glad Joe Biden Stepped Down To End Recent "Chaos & Confusion"

Charlamagne Tha God thinks it was the right decision.

Charlamagne Tha God says he's glad Joe Biden decided to drop out of the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election. He discussed the President's shocking decision during the latest episode of The Breakfast Club, arguing that pressure from Democratic party donors was the final nail in the coffin.

“When the donors started saying no more money if you don’t step down, that’s when they decided to make the decision because 70% of the American people told them they did not want a Biden-Trump rematch. It’s been nothing but chaos and confusion ever since so I’m glad Biden stepped down," Charlamagne said. He later added that Donald Trump is now "the old man."

Kamala Harris Speaks At The White House After Joe Biden Drops Out

Kamala Harris speaks during an event at the White House on July 22, 2024.

When Biden announced that he wouldn't be seeking re-election, he endorsed Kamala Harris to run in his stead. “My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President,” he wrote in a statement on X (formerly Twitter). “And it’s been the best decision I’ve made. Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this.”

Charlamagne Tha God Speaks On Joe Biden's Dropping Out