Kamala Harris & Montel Williams' Previous Relationship Resurfaces Online, Yet Again

Kamala Harris is in the news right now for very good reasons. Overall, it all has to do with the fact that she is most likely to be the Democratic nominee for President. This is all because Joe Biden decided to step down from the race, on Sunday. Although people had been begging for this, Biden was refusing to do it. However, with each misstep, his withdrawal was starting to become a bigger and bigger inevitability. Now, the Democrats can regroup with many looking to rally behind Kamala.

Of course, Kamala was trending on social media yesterday, which led to a whole bunch of posts about her past. Many sought to bring up her past as a prosecutor and how she sent many people to jail. However, others were more interested in her past love life. For instance, Kamala used to date Montel Williams, about 20 years ago. This is a fact that pops up on social media every few months. However, it happened yet again as people are doing everything they can to understand her psyche.

Kamala Harris x Montel Williams

There aren't too many details available about this past relationship. All we know is that they were spotted in public together and that is mostly it. However, Williams has been adamant that he doesn't appreciate pundits bringing it up. For instance, he previously went after Tucker Carlson for mentioning it on his show. Either way, over the coming months, more and more details about Harris' life will be put under the microscope. It seems bizarre, but this always happens when someone runs for President. There is no one better at a background check than sleuths on social media.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Kamala Harris can defeat Donald Trump in the election? Do you believe that any other Democrats will ultimately challenge her for the nomination? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the world. We will continue to keep you informed on current events.