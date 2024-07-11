Joe Biden Campaign Reportedly Tests Kamala Harris’ Odds Against Donald Trump With Secret Survey

Democratic Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris Holds Town Hall In New Hampshire
NASHUA, NEW HAMPSHIRE - MAY 15: Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) speaks at a campaign stop on May 15, 2019 in Nashua, New Hampshire. The Democrat and California senator is looking to differentiate herself from current front runner former Vice President Joe Biden who recently took a campaign swing through New Hampshire. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
The American people remain skeptical of Biden's ability to hold things down for another term.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump's first debate was concerning, to say the least, and left many voters questioning whether or not the current U.S. President is fit for another term. As a result, there have been countless demands for a switch up to the Democratic ticket. Of course, Vice President Kamala Harris would be the easiest replacement, though it was previously unclear how she might perform against Trump.

Now, The New York Times reports that the Biden-Harris campaign has been quietly conducting a survey to figure this out, according to three unnamed sources. They also added that some of the president's top aides are skeptical of her ability to outperform Biden and are wary of putting any faith in hypothetical polling. It's unclear at the time of writing what the campaign plans to do with its purported findings, whether it be to prove that Biden is still the strongest option or the opposite.

White House Spokesperson Denies Secret Survey Reports

Andrew Bates, a White House spokesperson, denies reports of a secret survey. "Unequivocally, this is not true," he told PEOPLE. "President Biden’s team is strongly behind him." The reports arrive shortly after NBC News chatted with three individuals "directly involved" in his campaign efforts, who claimed that the debate fallout has shaken their confidence. “He needs to drop out,” one of them explained, “He will never recover from this.” Another said, “No one involved in the effort thinks he has a path."

“The question for me, and a lot of us, is: Who is the best person to beat Donald Trump?” someone else asked at the time. “There are a lot of us that are true blue that are questioning our initial thoughts on that.” Again, Biden campaign spokesman TJ Ducklo shut down these reports, insisting that the president's team stands behind him. What do you think of reports that the Biden-Harris campaign has been conducting a secret survey to determine how well Harris would perform against Donald Trump? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

