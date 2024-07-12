Joe Biden Shockingly Calls Kamala Harris "Vice President Trump"

President Biden Signs NATO Agreement For Inclusion Of Finland And Sweden
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 09: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks before signing the agreement for Finland and Sweden to be included in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the East Room of the White House on August 09, 2022 in Washington, DC. Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Republic of Finland and Kingdom of Sweden applied for membership in the Cold War-era military alliance. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
It was not a good showing for the President.

President Joe Biden has been under a whole lot of scrutiny as of late. Overall, a lot of this has to do with his horrific debate performance from a few weeks ago. Since that time, Biden has made numerous mistakes which seemingly point towards cognitive decline. Although Biden has maintained that he will not drop out of the Presidential race, Democrats are practically begging for him to step aside. In fact, Kamala Harris is currently being tested in internal polling against Donald Trump.

Yesterday, Biden had a chance to prove himself at a news conference following a NATO meeting. Unfortunately, Biden made a plethora of mistakes yet again, and it was not a good look. Perhaps his worst error was when he called Kamala Harris, "Vice President Trump." While it was a slip of the tongue, the President has been having a lot of those lately. Earlier in the day, he called Ukraine's Zelensky "President Putin." Again, not a good look.

Joe Biden Flubs Again

Following his speech, the reporters in attendance mostly asked him about his competence. Biden grew visibly frustrated while answering the questions. However, he did not that he believes Kamala Harris has what it takes to be President. While he is committed to running in November, perhaps this is all foreshadowing for what is to come. Either way, the President is experience horrible approval ratings, and the Democrats are internally freaking out. Only time will tell whether or not Biden steps down, or stubbornly stays in the race.

Let us know what you think about this gaffe, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this is going to be the end of the Joe Biden campaign? Do you think that the current President should even be running for office come November? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

