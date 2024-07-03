Waka Flocka Flame Demands Joe Biden Supporters Leave During Concert

2023 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 02: Waka Flocka Flame performs during the 2023 Dreamville Festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 02, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)
Waka Flocka Flame didn't want any Biden voters in his crowd.

Waka Flocka Flame demanded that any supporters of President Joe Biden leave his concert while performing in Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday night. In doing so, he joked about the President's age and told his voters to go join him at a bingo game. “All Joe Biden voters, get out of my concert,” he told the crowd. “We gonna see y’all at the bingo game. We’re gonna party right now for T24.”

"I bet he felt real comfortable saying that in Utah lol," one user replied to a video of the moment on X (formerly Twitter). "N****s will use you to make it then switch up on you when they made you lol because you can’t tell me he has a enough day one fans that are republicans." Another wrote: "Rappers don’t know nothing about politics."

Donald Trump & Joe Biden Square Off In Presidential Debate

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - JUNE 27: President of the United States Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump participate in the first Presidential Debate at CNN Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on June 27, 2024. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Despite being proudly against the former president for years, Waka's tone changed when the Trump administration presented him with a lifetime achievement award before leaving office in 2021. It recognized his humanitarian efforts with the non-profit Daughter of Destiny. “I just want to thank President Trump for recognizing me,” Flocka said at the time. “I wanna thank Bridget and just everyone who love me with enough love back and do everything that I’ve wanted to do that was generous.” Check out Waka's latest comments on the upcoming presidential election below.

Waka Flocka Flame Calls Out Joe Biden Supporters

Waka isn't the only celebrity who has been publically endorsing Trump this year. Amber Rose has also made headlines on several occasions for voicing her opinion on the former president. She even appeared in Forgiato Blow’s "Trump Trump Baby" music video. Be on the lookout for further updates on Waka Flocka Flame and the upcoming presidential election on HotNewHipHop.

