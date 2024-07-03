Waka Flocka Flame Demands Joe Biden Supporters Leave During Concert

Waka Flocka Flame didn't want any Biden voters in his crowd.

Waka Flocka Flame demanded that any supporters of President Joe Biden leave his concert while performing in Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday night. In doing so, he joked about the President's age and told his voters to go join him at a bingo game. “All Joe Biden voters, get out of my concert,” he told the crowd. “We gonna see y’all at the bingo game. We’re gonna party right now for T24.”

"I bet he felt real comfortable saying that in Utah lol," one user replied to a video of the moment on X (formerly Twitter). "N****s will use you to make it then switch up on you when they made you lol because you can’t tell me he has a enough day one fans that are republicans." Another wrote: "Rappers don’t know nothing about politics."

Donald Trump & Joe Biden Square Off In Presidential Debate

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES - JUNE 27: President of the United States Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump participate in the first Presidential Debate at CNN Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, United States on June 27, 2024. (Photo by Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Despite being proudly against the former president for years, Waka's tone changed when the Trump administration presented him with a lifetime achievement award before leaving office in 2021. It recognized his humanitarian efforts with the non-profit Daughter of Destiny. “I just want to thank President Trump for recognizing me,” Flocka said at the time. “I wanna thank Bridget and just everyone who love me with enough love back and do everything that I’ve wanted to do that was generous.” Check out Waka's latest comments on the upcoming presidential election below.

Waka Flocka Flame Calls Out Joe Biden Supporters