Waka Flocka Flame Asks Donald Trump To Abolish Columbus Day

Waka Flocka Flame says Columbus Day is a "spit in our faces."

2021 Revolt Summit

Waka Flocka Flame called on Donald Trump to abolish Columbus Day on Twitter, Saturday. In doing so, he labeled celebrations of the holiday a "spit in our faces." In response to the post, many fans questioned why he asked Trump, when Joe Biden is the current President of the United States. It's also a strange time for the request, considering the day is celebrated on October 12.

"Dear Trump abolish Christopher Columbus Day… As a what’s called Blackman in United States this holiday is a spit in our faces… Thanks from Waka Flocka Flame and the People!!!" he wrote on the platform. The holiday is often also recognized as Indigenous Peoples Day, paying respect to the contributions and resilience of Indigenous peoples.

Waka Flocka Flame Performs At One MusicFest

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 29: Waka Flocka performs onstage during Day 2 of One MusicFest at Piedmont Park on October 29, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/FilmMagic)

When The Neighborhood Talk shared a screenshot of the post on Instagram, fans had plenty of questions. "This is what happens when people are clueless to how it all works. Please go back to doing what you were doing smh," one user wrote. Another commented: "Telling a deranged racist who doesn't respect him as a human being to abolish a holiday about a drunken and deranged racist? Never going to happen." Check out Waka's post for Donald Trump below.

Waka Flocka Flame Calls On Donald Trump

It's not the first time that Waka has spoken about the former president on social media. Back in October of last year, he posted a picture of himself with Trump and endorsed him for the 2024 election. Be on the lookout for further updates on Waka Flocka Flame on HotNewHipHop.

