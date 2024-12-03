Waka Flocka Flame Hints At Kanye West Album Dropping In December

Does he know something we don't?

Waka Flocka Flame has been out of the rap game for a minute. The artist's last mixtape was in 2020, and his last studio album was in 2012. He's not exactly plugged in to what's going on at the moment. Still, he drummed up excitement on Monday night when he tweeted about Kanye West. The rapper hyped up the forthcoming West album, and even hinted at a possible release date. Fans were intrigued, especially with Waka being so specific about the release window.

Waka Flocka Flame told fans that "it's time for another Ye album." This would not have turned many heads by itself, but it was the follow up comment that had followers intrigued. "I wouldn't be surprised," he wrote. "If my Gemini brother drop before the yr end." Waka Flocka Flame tweeted this on December 2, which does not leave a lot of time for Kanye West to deliver on the rapper's prediction. Still, it's odd how confident Waka was with regards to a West album we know is in the works. West has confirmed that his next release will be titled Bully, and that he's been working on it throughout 2024.

Waka Flocka Flame Has Defended Kanye West's Politics

There's also VULTURES 3, the final installment in his collab trilogy with Ty Dolla Sign. Given the tepid response to the first two, however, it remains to be seen if VULTURES 3 will see the light of day. Bully has been touted by those in West's inner circle as a return to form. Waka Flocka Flame and West have never actually collaborated on a song together. That said, Waka has released remixes over the instrumentals to "Blood on the Leaves" (2013) and "Real Friends" (2016). The rapper also spoken out in defense of West after the latter voiced support for President Donald Trump.

Waka Flocka Flame's own support of Trump has come to define his public persona in recent years. The rapper drew widespread criticism for supporting Trump, then seemingly not voting come election day. He also blamed his recent string of cancelled shows on his outspoken political beliefs. "Free speech is only given to those who don’t go against the system," he tweeted in November. "Ppl need to wake up… y'all being used for a bigger agenda." Time will tell if the rapper's Kanye West prediction comes true.

