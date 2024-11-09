Waka Flocka Flame Reacts To Canceled Meet & Greet Event Due To Donald Trump Support

Flocka feels like his rights to free speech were trampled over.

Waka Flocka is a proud supporter of Donald Trump, who recently won the United States presidential election against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris. However, he feels like his support of the convicted president-elect resulted in some groups and organizations trampling over his freedom of speech. The reason why is because the organizers for a meet and greet with the rapper this week canceled the event due to his political views. In response, he issued a lengthy message on Twitter that criticized how he feels like the foundations of freedom of speech that built the U.S. are only applicable to the "system." It's not that simple, but we'll let the comments section of the Instagram post down below illuminate that for you.

"Imagine living in a country... built on free speech. To ultimately find out free speech is only given to those who don't go against the system..." Waka Flocka Flame spoke of how his meet and greet was no more due to his Donald Trump support. "A lot of ppl need to wake up. Y'all being used for a bigger agenda. Free speech is free speech. My decision for who I vote for is my decision. Y'all talking about freedoms? [They canceled] one of my meet and greet events in DC... today because of some people's opinion. Because they harassed a liquor store until they canceled the s**t. Then they spin it like I did something wrong for having an opinion... that's freedom?"

Waka Flocka Flame Blasts Organizers Who Canceled His Meet & Greet Due To His Trump Support

However, Waka Flocka Flame certainly applied a similar mentality to some of his own events. For example, he told Joe Biden supporters to leave his concert back in July of this year, and this shows a fundamental misunderstanding of the dynamics behind private bookings and partnerships.

Meanwhile, outside of the political realm, Waka Flocka Flame still had a pretty good time in 2024 thanks to some other developments. He joined Nicki Minaj as a special guest alongside 2 Chainz for her Atlanta tour stop of her Pink Friday 2 trek. The ATL native enjoyed his freedoms of speech this year to great extent, but others' freedoms of speech also come into play.