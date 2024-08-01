Waka Flocka Flame Doubles Down On Trump Support After Mocking Biden Fans

Flockaveli has got takes.

Waka Flocka Flame doesn't pretend to be a political expert. The rapper knows what fans look to him for, and he makes it his priority to be energetic and entertaining. That said, Waka has become increasingly more vocal about his ideology. He decided to clarify where he stood, politically speaking, during a string of tweets on July 31. He not voiced support for Republican nominee Donald Trump, but he described why and urged those who disagreed to be civil in their reaction.

Waka Flocka Flame made it clear that he doesn't prescribe to the MAGA extremism put forth by some facets of Trump's followers. "Trump still my president," he stated. "I don’t have to stand with a red hat or dance or stage for money in my pockets. Didn’t push me this direction." The rapper then noted that one shouldn't attack someone for having a different set of beliefs than them. "This is my choice like I choose not to eat pork," he explained. "But do that make me hate pork lovers or disrespect their character…" He proceeded to list the different ways in which he aligns with Trump's policies. Once more, while noting he is nothing more than an entertainer with a voice.

Waka Flocka Flame Was Awarded By The Trump Administration

"I just want my rights," Waka Flocka Flame asserted. "My freedom, equality, men/women to pay for bad policing. Women to have rights and make choices for self, teachers to be paid more, and the list goes on. But hey I’m just a lil o entertainer with a micro voice I know no1 is listening." It's a measured explanation, especially compared to the aggression of other rappers who have endorsed Donald Trump. Lil Pump has been waving the Trump flag for years, and has resorted to questioning the racial background of Kamala Harris. Waka Flocka Flame's plea for understanding, however, does contradict his behavior during a July concert.

On July 2, the "No Hands" rapper singled out Joe Biden supporters and mocked them during his show in Utah. "All Joe Biden voters, get out of my concert," he stated. "We going to see y’all at the bingo game. We’re gonna party right now for motherf*cking president T24!" The footage of Waka Flocka Flame went semi-viral, and many fans criticized the rapper for isolating fans who paid to see him perform. It's also worth noting that Waka was awarded by the Trump administration back in 2021. He was given a lifetime achievement award for his philanthropical work with the Chicago organization Daughter of Destiny.