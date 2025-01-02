Waka Flocka Flame Shows Off Brutal Injuries After Allegedly Being Jumped By 10 Men

Waka Flocka Flame showed off his bruised face on social media.

Waka Flocka Flame says that he was jumped by 10 people in a brawl that left him bruised and bloodied. He shared a picture of the injuries on Threads, this week, sparking concern from fans. "Can't believe nobody helped me fight ten n****s off but I'm still standing ten toes marks," Waka captioned the picture. He hasn't provided any further context regarding the incident.

When DJ Akademiks shared the post on Instagram, fans hopped in the comments section with supportive messages. "I’m just glad they only lumped you up, and only came with bumps and bruises, it’s a blessing that it wasn’t no weapon involved. Keep up that good hand work bruh, and get a Brooklyn ninja around you," one user wrote. Another brought up his controversial support of Donald Trump: "Where were his MAGA people when he was getting jumped?!!?"

Waka Flocka Flame Attends The Daytona 500

Feb 26, 2017; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; Recording artist Waka Flocka Flame before the 2017 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

In other news, Waka recently made headlines for hinting at a new album from Kanye West dropping soon. On X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: "It’s time for another Ye album… I wouldn’t be surprised if my Gemini brother drop before the yr end." While Waka appears to have missed the mark with his December prediction, West is working on a new album titled, Bully. He announced the solo effort during a performance in Haikou, China back in September. During that concert, he debuted a song titled, "Beauty and the Beast." Last week, a video of him working in front of a piano in the studio surfaced online.

Waka Flocka Flame Shows Off His Injuries

While Bully doesn't have a release date as of yet, Ye has been taking pre-orders for the project. Check out Waka Flocka Flame's post about getting jumped below.