Waka Flocka Flame Said Trump Taught Him Tax Evasion In Old Clip: Watch

Waka Flocka Flame and former President of the United States Donald Trump go way back, which is a bizarre sentence to write. Regardless, the former was one of a couple of recipients of the latter's pardon when it came to criminal charges. As such, the rapper is always quick to praise Trump and shout him out, despite the controversy and backlash that such an endorsement provokes. After all, No. 45 is indicted on multiple criminal charges, including a lot of accusations of tax evasion and misuse of funds. In fact, it seems like he may have even taught Flocka a thing or two about that, as he broke down the whole process in a recently resurfaced old interview clip.

"Stop putting everything in your name, create a business, an LLC," Waka Flocka Flame began his tax-evading advice. "Put everything in your LLC. Open up a C-Corp- if you don't know these, you need to figure these out. I'm telling you the names. Get a C-Corp to run an LLC. If you want to get even deeper, go get a trust fund to run the corp that runs the LLC. If you want to get even deeper, own two trust funds for your business and your personal. Run that trust that runs all the business. It could get deep, on God. Donald Trump actually showed me how to math it. That's how he didn't pay taxes."

Waka Flocka Flame Goes Through Tax Evasion Advice Trump Allegedly Gave Him: Watch

Of course, we wouldn't advise anyone to try this at home, because who knows if all these steps would even work on top of being criminal activity? In addition, Waka Flocka Flame's remarks come amid Donald Trump's reckoning for tax evasion, which make them all the more comical looking back. Not only that, but it also goes to show how common and easily teachable these practices can be. While that's definitely not a good sign, being that level of business-savvy must come with its legally clean perks, too.

Meanwhile, we doubt that anyone will focus on those advantages when the system behind it is subject to prison time. Even though the Queens-born MC will probably continue to get blasted for his Trump support, that advice can't be erased from his brain. Hopefully he doesn't follow in these perilous footsteps. For more updates on Waka Flocka Flame and big news on Donald Trump, stay logged into HNHH.

