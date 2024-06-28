ScHoolboy Q Couldn't Believe Donald Trump & Joe Biden's Golf Debate

As a pretty big golfer himself, ScHoolboy Q was in tears last night while watching "world leaders" compare their clubs.

Like most U.S. citizens last night (Thursday, June 27), ScHoolboy Q was in tears for two reasons while watching the Joe Biden and Donald Trump CNN debate, filmed in Atlanta. The first of which was due to the comically bizarre and ridiculous interactions between them, and the other owes itself to sadness over the state of our country. Specifically, Q joked about our last two Commanders In Chief comparing their golf games, and as a big fan of the sport, he's probably got a lot more to say than this.

"THey talking bout golf im crying braH [crying-laughing emoji]," ScHoolboy Q tweeted out last night. "biden ain’t no 6 Handicap dawg. trump definitely cHeated during tHe club cHampionsHip [U.S. flag emoji]." "THis s**t Hilarious," he added later, along with another tweet that responded to a fan's reply quoting the following quote from Trump, one of two hip-hop-approval-seeking presidential candidates in 2024: "I've seen your swing, I know your swing." "braH," Q responded simply, preceding it with some more crying-laughing emojis for good measure. But how did an old white man and an older, somehow whiter man reach the topic of golf in their debate in the first place?

ScHoolboy Q's Hilarious Reactions To Biden & Trump's Golf Debate

"I just won two club championships, not even senior," Donald Trump said at one point of the 90-minute debate, attempting to prove how he's still fit to take on a presidential role. "Two regular club championships. To do that, you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way, and I do it. [Biden] doesn’t do it. He can’t even hit a ball 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match; he can’t hit a ball 50 yards.