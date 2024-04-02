ScHoolboy Q Reveals He Made Enough Money From Golf To Take A Break From Rap

ScHoolboy Q is perhaps the most notorious golfer in all of hip-hop. The rapper has frequently spoken out about how much he loves the sport and even collaborated with a PGA Tour video game a few years ago. While it was passion that originally led him to the sport, he revealed in a recent appearance on Lil Yachty's podcast what kept him there. He was funding his time between new rap releases with money he made from golf.

“I don’t kick it in the studio no more," Q said at the beginning of the conversation. He went onto explain the ways that rapping was lucrative for him, but he also made quite a bit of money from playing golf. “I was able to relax for five years. I made a lot of money off rap, but golf helped me a lot," he revealed. Unfortunately, there was more to the story. He opened up on refusing numerous endorsement deals because of alleged racism and the desire for him to appear "more black." Check out the full podcast appearance he made below.

ScHoolboy Q Talks Golf Winnings

The podcast appearance comes off the release of Q's first new album in 5 years Blue Lips. It's received a refreshing amount of praise from both fans and critics following his least beloved album to date Crash Talk in 2019. Since the release of the album he's been reminding everyone how funny he is with one viral moment after another while appearing on various shows and podcasts.

The album features an impressive roster of talent but it also had another high-profile appearance. Q revealed that he was in the early stages of working on a song with A$AP Rocky for the record. The collaboration eventually fell through when the pair found themselves too busy to finish it. What do you think of ScHoolboy Q revealing that he made enough money from golf to "relax for 5 years?" Do you think he's the definitive golfer in all of hip-hop? Let us know in the comment section below.

