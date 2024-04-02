ScHoolboy Q Reveals He Made Enough Money From Golf To Take A Break From Rap

The rapper seems to have spent much of the past 5 years golfing.

BYLavender Alexandria
AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round One

ScHoolboy Q is perhaps the most notorious golfer in all of hip-hop. The rapper has frequently spoken out about how much he loves the sport and even collaborated with a PGA Tour video game a few years ago. While it was passion that originally led him to the sport, he revealed in a recent appearance on Lil Yachty's podcast what kept him there. He was funding his time between new rap releases with money he made from golf.

“I don’t kick it in the studio no more," Q said at the beginning of the conversation. He went onto explain the ways that rapping was lucrative for him, but he also made quite a bit of money from playing golf. “I was able to relax for five years. I made a lot of money off rap, but golf helped me a lot," he revealed. Unfortunately, there was more to the story. He opened up on refusing numerous endorsement deals because of alleged racism and the desire for him to appear "more black." Check out the full podcast appearance he made below.

Read More: 5 Things We Want From ScHoolboy Q's "Blue Lips"

ScHoolboy Q Talks Golf Winnings

The podcast appearance comes off the release of Q's first new album in 5 years Blue Lips. It's received a refreshing amount of praise from both fans and critics following his least beloved album to date Crash Talk in 2019. Since the release of the album he's been reminding everyone how funny he is with one viral moment after another while appearing on various shows and podcasts.

The album features an impressive roster of talent but it also had another high-profile appearance. Q revealed that he was in the early stages of working on a song with A$AP Rocky for the record. The collaboration eventually fell through when the pair found themselves too busy to finish it. What do you think of ScHoolboy Q revealing that he made enough money from golf to "relax for 5 years?" Do you think he's the definitive golfer in all of hip-hop? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Schoolboy Q Starts New Blog Series As New Album Approaches

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 8MusicScHoolboy Q Details Getting To Play His New Album For Jay-Z
10th Annual TDE Christmas Concert, Hosted by Top Dawg Entertainment and Jay RockMusicScHoolboy Q Reacts To Anthony Fantano's Review Of His New Album
10th Annual TDE Christmas Concert, Hosted by Top Dawg Entertainment and Jay RockMusicScHoolboy Q Shares The Very Literal Artwork For His New Album "Blue Lips"
10th Annual TDE Christmas Concert, Hosted by Top Dawg Entertainment and Jay RockMusicScHoolboy Q Calls Out Rappers Who Put Themselves In Danger By "Checking In"