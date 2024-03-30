ScHoolboy Q Bloods Bus Stop Robbery Story Leaves Us Laughing: Watch

ScHoolboy Q has an incredibly unique cadence on every beat he spits over, but he's a talented storyteller outside of the studio too. This week, Lil Yachty and Mitch debuted a new episode of their A Safe Place podcast, bringing on the "CrasH" artist to talk about everything from his brand new album to his life before finding fame. As a teenager, Q was once robbed by gang members at a bus stop, though he thankfully didn't have too much to lose when they approached him.

"Some Bloods rob me. They took my bread. I had, like, a transfer for the bus, and like $2. But I was peace treaty as soon as they walked up, though, right?" he told the hosts. "He took my beanie off, and he said, ‘How much money you got in your pocket?’ And I said, ‘I got $2. I play basketball.’ He said, ‘We need some weed anyway,'" Q recalled, as HipHopDX reports.

Read More: Lil Yachty Claims Hip-Hop's In A "Terrible Place," Thinks Artists Play It Too Safe

ScHoolboy Q Chats with Lil Yachty and Mitch on A Safe Place Podcast

The altercation could've been much scarier, but Q handled it as well as any teenager could've. It certainly wasn't his last time crossing paths with Bloods, though his celebrity status makes him a much bigger target for serious robberies. Besides gang activity, the 37-year-old also shared his thoughts on dealing with groupies and how much younger high school kids look now than when he was still a student.

Elsewhere in the news, ScHoolboy Q continues to celebrate the success of his Blue Lips LP. In an Instagram post earlier this week, the West Coast icon shared that Jay-Z was a fellow artist who had the opportunity to listen to the album ahead of its release – a seemingly surreal moment for Q. Read all about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q Details Getting To Play His New Album For Jay-Z

[Via]