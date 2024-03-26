ScHoolboy Q Details Getting To Play His New Album For Jay-Z

Q was pretty excited to hear Jay-Z was enjoying his album.

SXSW Film-Interactive-Music - Day 8

Earlier this month, ScHoolboy Q released his new album Blue Lips. The project was his first in 5 years and came on the heels of an album that took a bit of a beating from both critics and fans. Thankfully, those same critics and fans seem to like Blue Lips quite a bit more and the response to the record has been pretty positive. One of the indicators ahead of the album's release that it could be pretty good was a cosign from Jay-Z. Q made an Instagram post revealing that he got to play the album for Jay before it was released.

In a recent appearance he made on Paul George's Podcast P show, he opened up on playing his new record for Jay-Z. “He was actually listening and yeah, that was all I needed to know,” Q begins. He goes on to explain that he's gotten the opportunity to play his albums for other rap legends like Nas and Dr. Dre, but was still honored by the chance to share his music with Jay-Z. “So I got to do it and he was f*cking with it, you know what I’m saying? And giving me the breakdown and the details of it.” Check out the preview of their conversation below.

ScHoolboy Q Talks Playing His Album For Jay-Z

During another recent podcast appearance, ScHoolboy Q called out those rappers that "check in" places. He claims they're endangering themselves unnecessarily. Q also joked that he's an adult with a daughter so he can't just pull up to random places. He also revealed that there was almost an A$AP Rocky feature on the new album. But the pair just couldn't find the time to put it together.

What do you think of Schoolboy Q's reaction to getting to play his new album Blue Lips for Jay-Z? Are you surprised he was so specifically excited by the opportunity given all the other legends he's shared his music with? Let us know in the comment section below.

