Joe Biden Drops Out Of Presidential Race: "It Is In The Best Interest Of My Party"

Biden says he plans to address the Nation later this week, and share more details about his decision.

In recent weeks, Joe Biden has been bombarded with demands for him to drop out of the presidential race. This is due in part to his performance during his debate with Donald Trump late last month. It left a lot to be desired and prompted questions of whether or not he was fit to serve as president for another term. It also sparked speculation about his health and mental fitness.

Now, he has taken to X to announce that he's heard the Democratic party's calls and decided to drop out of the race. In a lengthy heartfelt statement, he thanked the American people, looked back on some of the things he achieved as president, and more. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," he wrote. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Joe Biden Thanks The American People

He went on, adding that he'll "speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about [his] decision." The announcement comes just days after the White House confirmed that Biden tested positive for COVID-19. At the time of writing, it's unconfirmed if this had anything to do with his decision. It also remains unclear who will be replacing him on the Democratic ticket. Last week, however, The New York Times reported that his campaign was quietly conducting a survey to gauge how Vice President Kamala Harris would perform against Trump.