Joe Biden Drops Out Of Presidential Race: "It Is In The Best Interest Of My Party"

BYCaroline Fisher101 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
President Biden Meets With Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves Robles At The White House
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 29: U.S. President Joe Biden speaks while meeting with President Rodrigo Chaves Robles of Costa Rica in the Oval Office of the White House August 29, 2023 in Washington, DC. Biden and Robles were expected to discuss a range of bilateral issues during the meeting. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Biden says he plans to address the Nation later this week, and share more details about his decision.

In recent weeks, Joe Biden has been bombarded with demands for him to drop out of the presidential race. This is due in part to his performance during his debate with Donald Trump late last month. It left a lot to be desired and prompted questions of whether or not he was fit to serve as president for another term. It also sparked speculation about his health and mental fitness.

Now, he has taken to X to announce that he's heard the Democratic party's calls and decided to drop out of the race. In a lengthy heartfelt statement, he thanked the American people, looked back on some of the things he achieved as president, and more. "It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," he wrote. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

Read More: Lil Wayne Crafts Clever Reply To Joe Biden’s “I’m Sick” Tweet

Joe Biden Thanks The American People

He went on, adding that he'll "speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about [his] decision." The announcement comes just days after the White House confirmed that Biden tested positive for COVID-19. At the time of writing, it's unconfirmed if this had anything to do with his decision. It also remains unclear who will be replacing him on the Democratic ticket. Last week, however, The New York Times reported that his campaign was quietly conducting a survey to gauge how Vice President Kamala Harris would perform against Trump.

What do you think of Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race? Are you looking forward to hearing what he has to say later this week? Who do you think will replace him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Meek Mill Is Now Scared Of Politics Thanks To Joe Biden's COVID-19 Diagnosis

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...