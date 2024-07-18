Meek Mill Is Now Scared Of Politics Thanks To Joe Biden's COVID-19 Diagnosis

Looks like a positive COVID test and an assassination attempt have Meek Mill thinking that electoral campaigns aren't up his alley.

The 2024 U.S. presidential election is an absolute firestorm right now, and a lot of folks' casual exposure to it saw some huge shocks. Many people who usually don't pay attention to politics suddenly had a presidential assassination attempt to contend with, and Trump's Democratic opponent Joe Biden also threw a wrench into things. Well, he technically wasn't the one to do so, as the White House recently announced that the 46th Commander in Chief tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Furthermore, this has led many people, including Meek Mill, to remark on how wild this election cycle has been, and what chaos remains for the country at the end of the tunnel.

"I wish I never learned about politics because now y'all scaring me," Meek Mill tweeted in reaction to Biden's COVID diagnosis. Of course, this is a pretty ironic and likely irrelevant statement for the future, as we're sure that he will continue to comment on political matters moving forward. In addition, the Philly MC often comments on social and community issues that sometimes overlap with political fare, although one recent example certainly had nothing to do with electoral campaigns or social causes. He recently called for a "manhunt" for a viral Philadelphia man who allegedly ejaculated on a woman's leg in public.

Meek Mill Wishes He Never Learned About Politics

While Meek Mill ponders on this Biden and Trump showdown, one of his friends sought to patch up one of his own beefs: 50 Cent. "We just bumped into each other," Fif affiliate Mike Knox said in a video with one of Meek's colleagues. "We had a serious conversation about this situation with Meek and how I was out of pocket, how I was wrong, right? How I was f***ed up, how I was disrespectful. I wasn't on man time, how I got caught up in the bulls**t with the Instagram and being disrespectful.