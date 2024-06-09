Meek Mill Faces Backlash For Post About The Notorious B.I.G.'s Casket

Meek Mill is getting roasted on Twitter again.

Meek Mill is coming under fire on X (formerly Twitter) for his recent post about seeing a picture of The Notorious B.I.G.'s casket. In the post, he wrote: "Today I seen biggie in a casket I stared at that pic for 30mins a [sic] straight." Fans have been sharing plenty of laughs at his expense in response as he provided zero context to the story.

"wtf do meek mill be talking about forreal ? He stared at a picture of biggie in a casket for 30 mins straight?! Like who be asking this stuff." Other users were quick to joke that Diddy must've shown him the body while more asked what they were supposed to do with the information. One fan came to his defense. "if I was you big dawg I’ll stay off this internet sh*t bro," they wrote. "Everything you say now the internet trolling you your kids don’t need to see this bro live your life & get a bag but get a PR to write and promote and educate leave the other sh*t off THE NET."

Read More: Meek Mill Claims He Stared At A Picture Of Biggie In His Casket For 30 Minutes

Meek Mill Poses With JAY-Z In N.Y.C.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 23: Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter (L) and Meek Mill attend the launch of The Reform Alliance at John Jay College on January 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Reform Alliance)

It's far from the first time Meek has faced backlash on social media as of late. Amid the various allegations against Diddy, Meek has dealt with criticism for his continued support of the Bad Boy mogul. That changed when CNN published footage of Diddy appearing to assalt Cassie at a hotel in 2016, last month. The incident and Diddy's subsequent apology finally caused Meek to unfollow Diddy on social media.

Meek Mill Reflects On Seeing Biggie's Casket