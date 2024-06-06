Meek Mill Claims He Stared At A Picture Of Biggie In His Casket For 30 Minutes

BY Lavender Alexandria
2nd Annual Rap Snacks Disrupt Summit Founder's Ball
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 11: Meek Mill attends 2nd Annual Rap Snacks Disrupt Summit Founder's Ball at Briza On The Bay on January 11, 2024 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Romain Maurice/Getty Images)
The post seemed to lack some crucial context.

Meek Mill has been subject to numerous strange headlines over the years, this year especially. Some of that came from bizarre allegations made against him in producer Lil Rod's evocative lawsuit against Diddy filed earlier this year. Meek was included in the lawsuit though claims allegedly made by Diddy that the pair had a sexual encounter. Unsurprisingly, that resulted in a field day of roasts from rap fans online that's lasted for months.

Now it's something that Meek said directly that has rap fans scratching their heads. "Today I seen biggie in a casket I stared at that pic for 30mins a Straight!" his new post reads. It's the lack of any context that has led fans to speculate on what he's talking about. For example, he doesn't give any information on who has the alleged picture of Biggie or how he came into contact with it. That's led many fans to crack jokes about Diddy, who is directly associated with Biggie. The post certainly isn't doing Meek any favors in terms of getting clowned by fans online. Check out some of the reactions to his strange tweet below.

Meek Mill's Confusing Biggie Tweet

For many of Diddy's former allies, the leaked footage of his alleged assault of Cassie was the final straw. The hotel security camera footage hit the internet last month when CNN published it as part of their continued investigation into the rap mogul. In the aftermath of the video's release some who used to be close to Diddy like LeBron James and Yung Miami finally unfollowed him on Instagram. Meek followed in their footsteps finally unfollowing him as well. Diddy is still facing an investigation into sex trafficking by the federal government.

What do you think of Meek Mill claiming he looked at a picture of Biggie in his casket for 30 minutes? How do you think he came in contact with the picture in the first place? Let us know in the comment section below.

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
