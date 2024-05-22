Meek Mill Unfollows Diddy Amid Cassie Assault Footage Fallout

Last week, disturbing footage of Diddy seemingly assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016 surfaced online, resulting in countless reactions from social media users and peers. In the footage, he pulls his then-girlfriend to the ground, kicking her and attempting to drag her back to his room. It appears to corroborate some of the allegations she made against the Bad Boy Records founder in her lawsuit last year, which was settled almost immediately after she filed.

Diddy has since apologized for his actions in the footage and claimed to have sought professional help after the incident. Unfortunately for him, very few bought his apology. Most believe that there's no coming back from the damage that's been done to his reputation. Now, several of his peers are speaking out against him online, even unfollowing him on various platforms to indicate that they don't support his behavior.

Meek Mill Retracts Diddy Support Following Latest Scandal

Earlier this week, for example, social media sleuths noticed that LeBron James unfollowed Diddy on Instagram. Just last month, their children vacationed together in Turks And Caicos, suggesting they were on better terms at that point. Diddy's non-exclusive (seemingly) former fling Yung Miami even unfollowed him today. Clearly, she's not letting the unacceptable behavior slide.

The latest to unfollow Diddy is Meek Mill, who retracted his support on Instagram recently. Just last month, the rapper Tweeted about not believing all of the accusations made against the mogul, as he himself had been subject to damaging rumors. Many of these involved him directly, as it's speculated that Meek Mill is mentioned in Lil Rod's lawsuit against Diddy. This resulted in rumors that the two of them had a sexual relationship. What do you think of Meek Mill unfollowing Diddy on Instagram after his latest scandal? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

