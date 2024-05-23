Meek Mill Claims He Doesn't Believe In Hell After Unfollowing Diddy

Meek Mill has really been putting his Twitter fingers to use in 2024. The rapper has gotten in heated exchanges with other rappers, and defended (or at least, tried to defend) his close relationship with the disgraced Diddy. Most of these social media encounters have not gone his way. He did, however, decide to unfollow Diddy on Instagram after footage of the mogul attacking Cassie was released on CNN. Meek apparently had enough. The Philadelphia rapper then decided to share his thoughts on the afterlife via X (formerly Twitter).

Meek Mill, who used to pray on his song "Times Like This," does not believe in organized religion. That's what he told his followers on May 21. He also revealed that he's been a non-believer since he was a teen. "I don’t have a religion due to the simple facts of racism and judgement and now war," he wrote. "I made my mind up at the age of 15 living in treacherous conditions." While surprising, Meek's tweet made some sense given his difficult life experiences.

Read More: Meek Mill Calls DJ Akademiks A "Rapist Type" In Explosive X Rant

Meek Mill Claims He Doesn't Have A Religion

It was the rest of the tweet that made things confusing. Despite claiming not to have a religion, the rapper claimed he still believed in God. He just didn't believe in the darker aspects of religion, like hell. "I strongly believed in god," he asserted. "He answered every prayer. I don’t believe in hell and I don’t need too because my heart gold." Meek Mill's decision to cherry pick which aspects of spirituality he believes in is certainly a choice, but it falls in line with the rapper's admirable effort to set a good example.

Meek talked about the importance of positivity as recently as January. "Being gangsta will get you hurt put in jail or killed," he tweeted. "Being smart will get you out of poverty and your family and friends living better … It's no comparison, being smart is the only solid way out the trenches… everything else is wide range life risk just to survive." Meek has continued to pick fights with other celebrities since this tweet, but the sentiment remains a solid one. As the old adage goes, do as he says, not as he does.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Claims He Killed Meek Mill's Career During Explosive Rant