Meek Mill Calls DJ Akademiks A "Rapist Type" In Explosive X Rant

Meek Mill continues to make headlines for everything but music. The Philadelphia rapper spent most of May 13 arguing with other artists on X (formerly Twitter). He was on the losing side of most of them. He exchanged words with 50 Cent, arguably the genre's greatest troll. 50 clowned Meek for the low sales of his last album and for being friends with Rick Ross. Then Soulja Boy came out of the blue and went at the rapper for his questionable relationship with Diddy. Meek's frustration culminated in an unexpected way, as he then turned around and insulted DJ Akademiks. Yeah, bizarre.

In a since-deleted tweet, Meek Mill absolutely laid into Akademiks for exploiting hip-hop culture. "I been told him stop posting me they business flow when they speak only on the culture," the rapper explained. He then went about insulting Ak in a very odd and specific manner. "They all post bad about me because I don't pay non of them," he added. "That's why they have Akademiks a rapist type couch potatoe [sic] controlling the narrative on the biggest battles to keep track." He didn't claim Ak was a rapist, but then described him as a "rapist type," which is not much better.

Meek Mill Previously Blocked Akademiks On X

This is not the first time Meek Mill and DJ Akademiks have had beef. The disdain is mutual. In March 2024, Akademiks called the rapper out for promoting a positive lifestyle while attempting to talk tough on social media. "Meek Mill think he can be a Activist in the daytime… and Villain at night," he wrote. "N**ga must think Philly is Gotham City." Meek responded by blocking the internet personality and making fun of him while he did it. "Ima show yall how you hurt computer geeks just the 'block button' I’m still shooting a vid in front of your house," he quote-tweeted. "I'm still coming I only wanna hear from you in person lol."

Akademiks went on to claim that he won his squabble against the rapper because he got blocked, so the bit didn't have the bite Meek wanted. Based on the recent string of tweets, however, the block didn't last very long. Akademiks has been a source of criticism for many rappers, and what Meek had to say about his tendency to exploit drama is valid. Where he lost most fans, and where he usually loses fans, is when he took things too far by saying something uncalled for. It's telling that Meek deleted the "rapist type" tweet almost immediately. Even he knew it was a bad look.

